Florence and the Machine share two new songs

Florence Welch from British band Florence and the Machine. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 25 — Moderation and Haunted House follow the band’s 2018 album High as Hope.

Marking their first new music since the release of their 2018 album High as Hope, Florence and the Machine released two new tracks yesterday.

Moderation, which Florence and the Machine recently debuted onstage in Perth, Australia, includes handclaps and rousing vocals from frontwoman Florence Welch, who sings, “Want me to love you in moderation/Well, who do you think you’re talking to?” The song was produced by James Ford.

Haunted House, produced by musician Matthew Daniel Siskin (Gambles), meanwhile, is a quieter track, featuring delicate backing vocals and piano.

Florence and the Machine released High as Hope last year, and followed it up with a cover of Tori Amos’s Cornflake Girl as part of the Spotify Singles series.

The band is currently on tour in support of the record, playing shows in Oceania, Europe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. See their schedule at the band’s website, and listen to Moderation and Haunted House here. — AFP-Relaxnews