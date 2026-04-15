Thoughtfully designed work environments, from coworking spaces to private offices, that support both focus and collaboration.



Hospitality-inspired shared spaces and service-led touchpoints.



Thoughtful daily rituals, from morning Blue Tokai coffee and Makaibari tea to an Evening Interlude session.



Workstations with Herman Miller seating, height-adjustable desks, and enterprise-ready infrastructure in a Grade-A business setting.



Natural light and materials: Oak, stone, and greenery create an environment that enhances focus and balance.



Biophilic elements: Thoughtfully integrated to boost wellbeing, productivity, and creativity.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JustCo

JustCo is Asia's leading flexible workspace partner, helping to connect businesses, people and ideas through intelligent and flexible workspace planning and solutions. We offer a growing portfolio of brands that serve the flexible workspace needs of the modern workforce, including THE COLLECTIVE (luxury), JustCo (premium), and the boring office (essentials). Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, we operate centres across 12 gateway cities in the region.



An award-winning organisation consistently recognised as a Great Place to Work, JustCo creates high-quality, tech-enabled work environments that enable flexibility and productivity. Beyond workspaces, JustCo partners with landlords to enhance asset value through flexible space solutions and building activation.



Discover the experience at THE COLLECTIVE by JustCo – Premium Coworking Solutions and follow us on Instagram.





