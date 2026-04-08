SC Unveils Bold Rebrand, Shifts “Beyond Residential” to Three-Engine Growth Model

Targets Over 30% Profit from Non-Residential Businesses by 2030

Strong Backlog Supports 2026 Revenue Target of THB 25.5 Billion

SC targets total revenue of THB 25.5 billion in 2026, representing 21% growth year-on-year, with a capital expenditure budget of THB 8 billion to drive all three business engines. The Interest-Bearing Debt to Equity ratio (IBD/E) is expected to decline to below 1.2 times.

Engine 1: Residential Property, targeting sales of THB 27 billion, up approximately 33% from 2025, and transfers of THB 23 billion, with backlog of more than THB 18.5 billion as of end-2025, of which around 40% is expected to be recognized in 2026.

Engine 2: Recurring Income Property, covering operations across hotels, warehouses, office buildings, and rental apartments in the U.S. The business targets revenue growth of around 70 percent to THB 2 billion.

Engine 3: New Businesses for a Better Future, covering after-sales services, digital platforms, and health related businesses. The company targets revenue of THB 400 million this year, representing growth of around 60 percent from 2025.

SC also introduced "SC Green Mark," a green building development standard encompassing environmental performance and residents' quality of life. The standard will be applied across all engines and projects to ensure sustainable growth aligned with long-term environmental responsibility.

Sustainable business operations

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 April 2026 -said that the fragile global economic environment has prompted the company to proactively adapt over the past two to three years. These efforts include organizational restructuring, financial discipline, expanding joint investment partnerships, and initiating new businesses in line with its risk diversification strategy. The company has gradually reshaped its business structure into a portfolio built around three business engines. These include Engine 1 Residential Property, Engine 2 Recurring Income Property, and Engine 3 New Businesses for a Better Future.SC is also targeting to increase the profit contribution from Engine 2 and Engine 3 to more than 30 percent in order to drive the company's overall profit to reach a new high again by 2030, while ensuring that all businesses continue to create value for people and the planet.In 2026, the company will implement a comprehensive rebrand, including a new logo and refreshed corporate identity, marking its first such transformation in 20 years. The move reinforces SC's position as "Beyond Residential," supported by a more flexible and diversified portfolio, enabling the company to engage more effectively with customers, employees, partners, investors, and stakeholders.Revitalizing of eight single-detached home series across 17 projects under a concept focused on deeply understanding life needs.Launch of a new ultra-luxury branded residence and a new riverside project, with a combined value of THB 25.5 billion across two projects.- Introduction of(Living Subscription Program by SC), responding to the growing shift toward renting instead of homeownership among younger generations, increasing accessibility and flexibility in housing.- Expansion of hospitality portfolio by 450 rooms in key seaside destinations such as Pattaya and Phuket.- Development of an additional 170,000 square meters of warehouse space in the Bangna–EEC zone.- Investment in alternative energy businesses to support data center growth under SCX 360.- After-sales services will expand from 150 projects to 260 projects, alongside the launch of LINTON, a concierge service designed for ultra luxury residents.- SC has allocated an investment budget of THB 1 billion over the next three years to support the growth of this business segment.- The company continues to operate in accordance with international sustainability assessment standards of FTSE Russell.- SC is advancing its greenhouse gas reduction efforts in line with its five-year target of reducing 100,000 tons of carbon emissions from 2025 to 2030.- The company is also introducing, a green building development standard covering environmental performance and residents' quality of life, which will be applied across all engines and projects."Brands are like living things. They survive through evolution, and brands that fail to adapt will eventually become extinct. SC therefore continues to evolve. Rebranding and organizational reform are part of that evolution. A more flexible and diversified business portfolio will enable SC not only to survive but to grow sustainably in the highly volatile and challenging real estate industry, while creating greater value for people more broadly," Nuttaphong said.Hashtag: #SC #SCisQuality #SCBusinessDirection2026 #ReformtoPerform

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