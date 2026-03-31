Riahi by Swiss-Belhotel, Batam, Indonesia

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 -is reinforcing its presence in Indonesia through a series of hotel management contract signings in the first three months of 2026. We are strengthening our footprint across the archipelago—from Western to Eastern Indonesia. This growth comes from Swiss-Belhotel International continuing to deliver long-term value for local owners and investors.This record pace of growth in our expansion and signings in the first quarter of 2026 marks an important milestone for our business development in Indonesia. The continued additions to the development pipeline reflects sustained investor confidence.The key cities of expansion include Batam, Bali, Semarang, Yogyakarta, Bengkulu, Tangerang, Lampung, and Central Kalimantan. The hotel products span across multiple segments—from luxury and upper upscale brands such as MĀUA by Swiss-Belhotel and Grand Swiss-Belhotel, to midscale offerings under Swiss-Belinn and Swiss-Belcourt, and economy positioning through Swiss-Belexpress. These developments cover the increasing market demands across leisure, corporate, and MICE segments in the Indonesian markets.Gavin M. Faull, Chairman and President of Swiss-Belhotel International, stated: “Indonesia remains a cornerstone of our global vision. The continued trust from our partners and our multi-brand approach allow us to deliver solutions that are relevant, sustainable, and aligned with local market dynamics.”Matthew Faull, Executive Director and Senior Vice President of E-Commerce, IT & Distribution, added, “Our physical expansion is fully supported by strong digital infrastructure, ensuring each property is integrated into our global systems and positioned competitively in an evolving marketplace.”Ilkin Ilyaszade, Senior Vice President of Operations and Development, Indonesia, emphasized, “Our focus remains on disciplined execution—ensuring operational efficiency, consistent service delivery, and long-term value creation for our partners across Indonesia.”Looking ahead, Swiss-Belhotel International remains focused on strategic, quality-led expansion, with a clear target of surpassing 530 operating properties by 2033. This momentum is supported by a strong development pipeline and continued growth in Indonesia, alongside expansion in key markets including China, Vietnam, Australasia, Malaysia, The Middle East and Africa. With more than 120 hotels and projects across Indonesia and over 165 properties in 20 countries globally, Swiss-Belhotel International is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and continue strengthening its position as a trusted global partner for hospitality investors and developers.SBEC Loyalty Programme : Enjoy 10%-35% OFF on Rooms, Dining and other services at 165+ hotels globally by becoming an SBEC loyalty member. Sign up for FREE. Hashtag: #swissbelhotel #swissbelhotelinternational #expansion #signing #growth #indonesiaexpansion #businesshotel

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Swiss-Belhotel International

Swiss-Belhotel International operates in 20 countries, managing 165+* hotels, resorts, and projects across New Zealand, Australia, Indonesia, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, with regional offices in Hong Kong, New Zealand, Australia, China, Indonesia, UAE, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand. Committed to delivering world-class hospitality, the group also offers the Swiss-Belexecutive Card (SBEC), a loyalty program providing many benefits, discounts from 10% to 35% on rooms, dining, and other services, plus priority check-in, complimentary upgrades, and late check-out. No collecting points, no waiting for redemption, with the free-to-join Green Global tier, members can enjoy instant discounts from their first stay! Experience more with the SBEC Loyalty Programme— Sign up for FREE. Stay connected with us on Facebook, Linkedin, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates and exclusive benefits. Visit swiss-belhotel.com for more information.





