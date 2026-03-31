Phuket Strengthens Appeal for UK Families as Secure International Residential Destination

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Phuket's transformation from world-renowned holiday destination into a fully established international residential hub is entering a new phase, supported by rising long-haul arrivals and improving access from the United Kingdom and Europe.UK buyers represent one of the fastest-growing segments of Phuket's European residential market, alongside France, Germany, Switzerland and Scandinavia. The island's year-round climate, quality of life, international schools, structured long-term residency pathways and expanding long-haul connectivity are key factors driving interest from British families and investors.Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international visitors in 2025, underscoring global confidence in the country as a safe and accessible destination. Long-haul arrivals exceeded 11 million, rising 13% year-on-year and generating approximately 668 billion baht in tourism revenue. The Tourism Authority of Thailand continues to prioritise sustainable, high-value travel, targeting 14 million quality international visitors annually under a value-over-volume strategy.International connectivity continues to strengthen. European flight capacity increased by more than 16% year-on-year and now stands approximately 5% above pre-pandemic levels. According to Immigration Bureau data, European arrivals reached approximately 7.8 million in 2025, up from 7.2 million in 2024. Direct services from London and Paris, alongside new Scandinavian routes, are reinforcing Phuket's accessibility for UK travellers.Improved access is translating into extended stays, remote working flexibility and lifestyle-driven property ownership. Increasingly, visitors are returning not only for holidays, but to explore long-term residency and residential investment opportunities.Beyond its island setting and established hospitality sector, Phuket offers international-standard healthcare, leading international schools, yacht marinas, championship golf courses and reliable high-speed connectivity. The island combines year-round resort living with the infrastructure required for full-time residence and professional activity.Industry research ranks Phuket among the world's leading destinations for branded residences, alongside Dubai, Miami and New York. Foreign buyers account for more than 60% of condominium purchases, reflecting sustained international confidence in the market. Direct air links to more than 80 cities further support its global integration.At the centre of this residential evolution is Laguna Phuket, developed by Banyan Group. Over 35 years, it has become one of Asia's most established integrated resort and residential communities. Spanning more than 1,000 acres along Bang Tao Beach, Laguna Phuket includes six hotels, an award-winning golf course, RAVA beach club and more than 3,000 branded residences. Residents from over 70 nationalities call it home within a master-planned environment supported by on-site education and comprehensive lifestyle amenities.With approximately 5,000 additional residences planned across Laguna Phuket and neighbouring Laguna Lakelands, Phuket's long-term residential trajectory continues to strengthen.Phuket today represents more than a holiday destination. It has matured into a secure, internationally connected residential market offering stability, accessibility and enduring value for globally-minded UK families.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup

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