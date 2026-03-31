Performance Highlights:

Total revenue reached RMB7.135 billion, up 35.6% year-on-year; adjusted net profit amounted to RMB17.84 million, marking the first full-year profitability.

According to IDC, Phancy ranked first in China's machine learning platform market for seven consecutive years, with a 34% market share.[i]

Orders on hand amounted to over RMB8.9 billion, surpassing the Company's total revenue in 2025.

AI Platform contributed RMB6.552 billion in revenue, up 32.0% year-on-year, accounting for 91.8% of total revenue and serving as the core growth pillar.

API business, driven by a token-based model, became the fastest-growing segment with revenue of RMB79.9 million, representing explosive year-on-year growth of 129.2%.

Agentic AI business, centered on a "Result-as-a-Service" model, achieved revenue of RMB503 million, up 93.2% year-on-year, demonstrating strong momentum and sustainable scalability.

Business Highlights:

PhanthyCloud – the backbone of the full-stack AI PaaS cloud service, integrating diverse AI capabilities to provide efficient, cloud-based services. Seamlessly connected to ModelHub XC and HAMi vGPU, PhanthyCloud delivers model adaptation and computing power scheduling, while maintaining broad compatibility with mainstream domestic chips to support digital transformation. HAMi vGPU – a core GPU resource management product that allows GPUs to be flexibly shared and scheduled. Customers can tailor GPU configurations to their business needs, significantly improving utilization rates. ModelHub XC – China's largest ITAI (information technology application innovation) model community, designed to promote deep adaptation between domestic chips and AI models. The number of adapted and certified models has now surpassed 30,000. The Company had initially planned to scale the number of adapted models to the hundred-thousand level within a year, a milestone it has already achieved ahead of schedule.

Phanthy – the core platform of the token-based ecosystem. It integrates cloud services with more than 30,000 adapted models and industry-specific vertical models, delivering accessible API capabilities that reach over 100 million of terminal products and support the large-scale deployment of AI capabilities. PhanRouter – a unified API gateway for large models. It enables developers and enterprises to seamlessly connect with dozens of mainstream model providers, it is compatible with the OpenAI standard and major domestic chips, and supports both private deployment and token-based payment, reducing customer costs and easing operational complexity. PhanClaw – an agent platform deeply integrated within PhanthyCloud and serves as an extension of the OpenClaw ecosystem. It is designed to provide users with secure, controllable, and cost-efficient digital assistant services. Working in synergy with Phanthy and PhanRouter, PhanClaw manages the token lifecycle, including risk control, permission management, and log auditing, meeting the stringent security and compliance requirements of industries, such as finance and government affairs.

Future Outlook:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 -or the, Stock Code:), a leading Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company, today announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the).In 2025, Phancy reported total revenue of RMB7.135 billion, representing a strong year-on-year increase of 35.6%. Adjusted net profit attributable to the parent company reached RMB17.84 million, a milestone reflecting significant advance in operational efficiency, business model strength, and resilience. During the reporting period, the three core business segments — AI Platform, API, and Agentic AI — delivered synergistic growth, with revenues of RMB6.552 billion, RMB79.9 million, and RMB503 million respectively, representing year-on-year increases of 32.0%, 129.2%, and 93.2%. The company has a total of over 1,000 contracted clients with deep penetration across more than 20 high-value industries, including energy, manufacturing, finance, retail, and telecommunications. Order on hand amounted to over RMB8.9 billion, surpassing the Company's total revenue in 2025.said, "2025 was a landmark year for Phancy. We completed a comprehensive strategic upgrade from 'Fourth Paradigm' to 'Phancy Group', signifying our transformation from an enterprise AI platform to a full-stack AI ecosystem and officially entering the AI 2.0 era. This performance breakthrough validates the development philosophy and strategic vision we have long pursued, demonstrating our forward-looking industry insight and long-term value creation capabilities. As we embrace the next wave of AI, we will continue to focus on 'AI Agent + World Model' as our core technology path, strengthen computing power and foundational capabilities, drive deeper value realization of AI, and work with ecosystem partners to build a sustainable intelligent future."In 2025, Phancy's three core business segments — AI Platform, API, and Agentic AI — established a multi-engine growth model, creating a cycle of synergy and mutual reinforcement.Driven by strong domestic demand for localization and the national "AI+" initiative, the AI Platform remained the Company's core growth engine. With its full-stack product portfolio and leading market position, the segment delivered deep integration between computing power and platform services, lowering barriers to AI adoption. Supported by a comprehensive technology framework and a strong customer base, the AI Platform effectively boosted performance and contributed to the Company's profitability breakthrough.The Company continued to drive technological iteration, with a strategic focus on three core offerings: PhanthyCloud, HAMi vGPU, and ModelHub XC.With the rapid adoption of AI Agents, token consumption has grown exponentially. Phancy's API business, built on a flexible pay-as-you-go model and a comprehensive ecosystem, achieved leapfrog growth, and became the Company's fastest growing segment. Token revenue for the first quarter of 2026 alone has already surpassed the full-year total for 2025.The API business is anchored by the Phanthy platform, complemented by PhanRouter and PhanClaw, creating a comprehensive token ecosystem in synergy with the Sage Platform:Agentic AI serves as the Company's revenue cornerstone and a "value multiplier" for empowering a wide range of industries. Operating under a Result-as-a-service model and aligned with national "AI+" energy development policies, this segment expanded rapidly across high-value industries, achieving economies of scale and strong growth momentum. Working in synergy with the AI Platform and API businesses, Agentic AI provides long-term support for revenue and contributes to the high-quality development of the Company's operations.In terms of business expansion, the Company is focusing on core scenarios in spot electricity trading and medium- to long-term electricity trading. It has developed a full-chain AI solution encompassing forecasting, decision-making, risk control, and post-trading review. This solution has already been deployed in multiple pilot provinces and recognized by key customers, effectively improving efficiency and profitability in wind power, photovoltaics, and energy storage. This model is now being rapidly extended to other industries, including manufacturing and finance.Looking ahead to 2026, Phancy will continue to advance its four strategic priorities: deepening its AI 2.0 roadmap, accelerating the deployment of industrial-grade AI Agents, driving international expansion, and further extending into the consumer market.In terms of the AI 2.0 roadmap, the Company will continue to pursue its core philosophy of "AI for Everyone", focusing on foundational technology R&D and real-world deployment. By refining its end-to-end technology system, Phancy aims to lower barriers to AI adoption and enable more enterprises and users to benefit from AI. For industrial-grade AI Agents, the Company will accelerate deployment under a Result-as-a-service model, deepening its presence in key sectors such as energy and finance, and developing replicable, scalable industry solutions, to expand business scale and profitability. On international expansion, Phancy will strengthen partnerships with overseas brands and channels, building a robust global operations framework to support worldwide growth. In the consumer market, the Company will focus on core consumer needs by launching high-experience smart terminal products, further expanding its customer base and establishing a dual-driven growth model powered by both technology and market reach.Hashtag: #PHANCY

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About Phancy Group

Phancy Group (Stock Code: 6682.HK) is a leading artificial general intelligence technology company. Guided by its mission of "AI for Everyone", the Company is committed to empowering industries across the board through its "AI Agent + World Model" technology approach. Founded in 2014, the Company underwent a comprehensive restructuring in 2025, establishing multiple business divisions including Enterprise Services (Fourth Paradigm), Large Models & AGI (Pantheon), Consumer Electronics (Paradigm Pilot), Smart Energy (PhancyArc), and Smart Sports (Phancy Wonder). To date, the Company has successfully deployed over 10,000 AI applications across sectors such as finance, retail, and healthcare, consistently striving to advance the democratization of AI and help enterprises achieve sustainable growth.

