PERSOL Outsourcing will deliver tailored end-to-end solutions for today’s evolving business landscape

Customer Experience: Supporting service delivery across all touchpoints, from customer service management to omnichannel contact centre operations and front-of-house operations.

Supporting service delivery across all touchpoints, from customer service management to omnichannel contact centre operations and front-of-house operations. Corporate Services: Streamline complex shared service operations through a comprehensive suite of solutions including Human Resource Advisory, Finance, Marketing, and Compliance. Services include the management of intricate administrative, facility, and regulatory requirements based on organisational needs and growth trajectories.

Streamline complex shared service operations through a comprehensive suite of solutions including Human Resource Advisory, Finance, Marketing, and Compliance. Services include the management of intricate administrative, facility, and regulatory requirements based on organisational needs and growth trajectories. Technical: Driving digital transformation through engineering and IT infrastructure management. Capabilities span cloud operations, digital support, and platform management, leveraging AI implementation and automation to innovate and improve core business processes.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 – PERSOL, Asia Pacific's leading HR solutions provider, today announced the official launch of PERSOL Outsourcing. This strategic rebranding brings together the collective strengths of P-Serv and EVO, creating a unified, future-ready outsourcing brand designed to help Malaysia businesses navigate an increasingly complex and tech-driven market.The rebranding of P-Serv and EVO as PERSOL Outsourcing marks a significant milestone in PERSOL APAC's regional growth strategy. By combining three decades of operational stability with digital capabilities, PERSOL Outsourcing is positioned to deliver tailored end-to-end solutions that integrate People, Process, and Technology."The transition to PERSOL Outsourcing is a natural evolution of our deep-rooted presence in Malaysia and the wider region," said Brian Sim, Managing Director and Country Head of PERSOL Malaysia. "By unifying the specialised domain expertise of P-Serv and EVO, we are better positioned to help our clients navigate the evolving business and workforce landscape. Our clients will continue to work with the same expert teams they trust, but with the added benefit of unified regional scale and enhanced digital capabilities that drive long-term resilience and efficiency."PERSOL Outsourcing addresses the rising demand for agile delivery models in a regional Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market that is expected to reach US$147.06 billion by 2032 . In Malaysia, Customer Experience BPO market generated US$1.43 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% by 2030. As local and regional enterprises increasingly seek partners who can navigate this rapid growth through specialised domain expertise, PERSOL Outsourcing will focus on delivering solutions across three core pillars:Effective immediately, P-Serv and EVO will operate under the PERSOL Outsourcing brand. The integration will allow clients to tap into an expanded suite of regional resources and digital innovations designed to drive greater operational efficiency.For more information, please visit https://www.persoloutsourcing.com/ Hashtag: #PERSOLOutsourcing

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About PERSOL Outsourcing

PERSOL Outsourcing is a regional strategic partner delivering comprehensive outsourcing solutions that seamlessly integrates people, process, and technology. As a newly integrated brand following the rebranding of P-Serv and EVO, PERSOL Outsourcing unites three decades of operational excellence with deep domain expertise to drive agility and resilience for enterprises across Asia-Pacific.





About PERSOL APAC

PERSOL is Asia-Pacific's leading Staffing and HR solutions partner, operating across 13 markets with deep local insight and regional scale. With more than 140 offices and decades of experience, we deliver integrated workforce solutions that are tailored, tech-enabled, and designed for the dynamic world of work.



We combine human expertise with smart technology to help organisations solve workforce challenges, unlock potential, and stay ahead of change. From recruitment and talent management to workforce strategy and advisory, our collaborative approach puts your goals at the centre.



In 2025, we came together under the PERSOL name - reflecting our bold vision for the future of work and our Group's Vision: 'Work and Smile'. Whether you're building teams, growing careers, or transforming how work gets done, we're here.

