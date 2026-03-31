Left Image:

Atem S. Ramsundersingh, Founder and CEO of WEnergy Global



Right Image:

Local officials, consortium partners, and community stakeholders gather for the Hybrid Microgrid Power Plant Groundbreaking Ceremony in Caruray, Palawan. Present are Barangay Captain Bernardo M. Borja, Mayor Ramir Pablico, Quintin Jose V. Pastrana, Atem S. Ramsundersingh, and H.E. Constance See, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore to the Philippines.