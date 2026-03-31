The European promotional campaign "It’s Time for EU Beef" has consolidated its presence in the Philippine market throughout 2025 and has kicked off 2026 with renewed momentum. Through trade missions, international exhibitions, exclusive showrooms, and high-level seminars, the campaign continues to position European beef from Spain as a premium product among Filipino importers, distributors, and foodservice professionals

“It’s Time for EU Beef in the Philippines”

Visits to leading production facilities.

Farm visits to observe animal welfare standards and feeding systems based on high-quality cereals and oilseeds.

A comprehensive tour of Mercamadrid.

Seminars.

Dinners and tastings featuring premium European beef.

April 29: A KOL-focused showcooking at Enderun Colleges, engaging culinary influencers and opinion leaders.

A KOL-focused showcooking at Enderun Colleges, engaging culinary influencers and opinion leaders. April 30: A showroom for importers and distributors gathering leading Filipino meat import groups.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - The year began with a landmark reverse trade mission welcoming Filipino importers and buyers from February 2025, under the bannerDuring one week, the delegation experienced firsthand the excellence of the European Production Model. The program included:In April, the campaign returned to the Philippines for two intensive weeks of promotional activity in Cebu and Manila.During April, the campaign gather more than 60 Filipino importers, distributors, and HORECA professionals attended an exclusive showroom event in Cebu.The session was opened by José Ramón Godoy, Coordinator of Internationalization at Provacuno, who highlighted the rapid growth of European beef exports to the Philippines. After that, guests enjoyed a live showcooking by Michelin-starred chef Kisko García, who presented three innovative recipes showcasing the tenderness, versatility and flavor of European beef.From April 24th to 26th, Provacuno participated in WOFEX Visayas 2025, the leading food exhibition in Southern Philippines.The European delegation met key importers and distributors while offering tastings prepared by Chef Kisko García. The event strengthened brand visibility and allowed Filipino professionals to experience the quality standards that define European beef.The promotional tour continued in Manila with two high-impact events:These actions further strengthened European beef's premium positioning and institutional backing.Following the strong results achieved in 2025, thecampaign began 2026 with a high-impact reverse trade mission from February 14–20, welcomingrepresenting different segments of the Philippine meat market — from large-scale importers and distributors to premium food service and gourmet operators.This visit by various meat importers to farms, abattoirs and cutting plants across Europe has provided a first-hand insight into the workings of the European meat sector and its high quality standards. During these tours, participants were able to see for themselves how every stage of the production process is carefully monitored, from livestock rearing right through to final distribution. This European production model, recognised as the most rigorous in the world, guarantees traceability, animal welfare and food safety. Furthermore, these visits bolster the confidence of international markets by demonstrating compliance with strict regulations and sustainable practices. Taken together, initiatives of this kind help to consolidate the reputation of European beef as a safe, high-quality and globally competitive product.The growing demand for high-quality beef, in line with the European production model, continues to generate significant opportunities for long-term collaboration.Hashtag: #EuropeanBeef

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