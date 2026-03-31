SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - Jungheinrich, a global leader in electric material handling solutions, announced today, its participation in KOREA MAT 2026 from 31 March to 3 April 2026, where it will debut its expanded portfolio and introduce AntOn by Jungheinrich to the Korean market for the first time.

The showcase represents a key milestone in Jungheinrich's growth strategy in Korea, as the company strengthens its investment in the market. KOREA MAT 2026 will provide a platform for Jungheinrich to demonstrate how its dual-brand strategy, combining premium, high-performance solutions with value-focused offerings, addresses the evolving needs of Korea's logistics and manufacturing sectors.At the centre of this strategy is AntOn by Jungheinrich, a new value-focused brand designed to support cost-efficient and reliable solutions for everyday operations. The brand complements Jungheinrich's premium portfolio, enabling customers to select solutions aligned to different operational requirements and budgets.At Hall 9, Stand 9F301, Jungheinrich will showcase a selection of AntOn by Jungheinrich trucks alongside its premium Jungheinrich electric forklifts, reach and pallet trucks, safety and lithium‑ion energy systems together with automation and warehousing digital displays.The initial AntOn by Jungheinrich lineup for Korea includes CBH 2.0 and CBM 2.5, 3.0, 3.5‑tonne lithium‑ion counterbalance forklifts, offering travel speeds of up to 17 km/h and advanced battery systems for long operating hours and rapid charging. The PTL 1.5 lithium‑ion pallet truck provides 1,500 kg capacity and the option for a second battery slot for continuous operation. The AntOn portfolio will continue to expand toward a full product range."With over 70 years of global expertise, Jungheinrich continues to lead in high‑tech, fully electric and automated material handling solutions. Korea is a key growth market for us, and the launch of AntOn by Jungheinrich expands our ability to support customers and partners with reliable, value‑focused options alongside our premium solutions," said"KOREA MAT 2026 is the ideal platform for us to demonstrate our commitment and strengthen partnerships across the country."Jungheinrich is also inviting new distributors to join the AntOn distributor network across Korea, complementing its existing partner ecosystem and widening access to value‑focused solutions."As AntOn by Jungheinrich enters the Korean market, we welcome new distributors who want to represent a reliable, value‑driven brand backed by Jungheinrich's global expertise and service support. We invite interested distributors to meet our team at KOREA MAT and explore the opportunities ahead," saidThroughout the exhibition, Jungheinrich will host customer engagements, distributor discussions and meetings with industry and government stakeholders, providing opportunities to explore collaboration and business opportunities.For more information on Jungheinrich Korea, please visit: www.jungheinrich-korea.co.kr Interested in becoming an AntOn distributor? Please contact us directly at [email protected] .Hashtag: #Jungheinrich #KoreaMAT2026 #AntonbyJungheinrich

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