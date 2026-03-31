Empowering Gen Z and the Next Generation to Define Their Radiance with Passion, Artistry, and Flexible Payment Autonomy

ARTĒ Madrid SIERRA new series release

Harbour City: Shop 3306, Level 3, Gateway Arcade, Tsim Sha Tsui

Shop 3306, Level 3, Gateway Arcade, Tsim Sha Tsui Fashion Walk: Shop 18 & 19, G/F, 11-19 Great George St, Causeway Bay

Shop 18 & 19, G/F, 11-19 Great George St, Causeway Bay Festival Walk: Shop LG2-22, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong

Shop LG2-22, 80 Tat Chee Avenue, Kowloon Tong Man Yee Arcade: Shop 117, 1/F, Man Yee Building, Central

Shop 117, 1/F, Man Yee Building, Central V City: Shop M-96, MTR Level, Tuen Mun

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 -, the Spanish jewelry house whose name literally translates to "Art" has long been synonymous with exquisite craftsmanship fueled by love and passion. For a generation that dares to express their individuality—Gen Z—jewelry is no longer reserved for grand occasions; it is "Wearable Art" that celebrates self-love and personal storytelling in everyday life. To let this passion flourish freely, ARTĒ Madrid is proud to announce a lifestyle-driven partnership with, Hong Kong's Buy-Now-Pay Later payment platform, seamlessly interweaving classic jewelry artistry with modern payment flexibility.The new generation of consumers possesses an uncompromising pursuit of beauty coupled with an autonomous, composed attitude toward life. They desire to embrace what they love "now" without being constrained by traditional high-entry costs. X Pay'sservice resonates perfectly with this aesthetic of living freely.By introducing X Pay at ARTĒ Madrid, customers can now split their purchases into three interest-free installments. This allows them to acquire pieces of art—carried by Spanish heritage and passion—as part of their daily wardrobe with grace and ease. This flexibility empowers the next generation to explore style without compromise, ensuring every moment of "sparkle" is pure and effortless.The synergy between ARTĒ Madrid and X Pay transcends the transactional experience. By joining the X Pay ecosystem, ARTĒ Madrid connects with a community of over 250,000 trend-conscious users. This partnership breaks traditional barriers, encouraging young fashion enthusiasts to boldly experiment with "stacking" and styling different jewelry pieces, injecting youthful energy into the brand's aesthetic universe.To mark this collaboration, ARTĒ Madrid presents the new. Inspired by the raw silhouettes of Spanish mountain ranges, the collection utilizes fluid natural lines and 3D forms, accented by ice-flower cut colored gemstones. SIERRA interprets the organic beauty of curves, offering a style that is bold, free, yet profoundly elegant—perfect for the modern individual who effortlessly switches looks to express their true self across different life scenarios.To celebrate ARTĒ Madrid's launch on X Pay, exclusive welcome rewards await jewelry lovers! Starting today, newusers who make their first purchase at ARTĒ Madrid via X Pay can enjoy aon orders of HK$100 or more^. Combined with our interest-free, 3-installment plan, you can enrich your personal jewelry collection with total peace of mind.Hashtag: #XPay #ARTĒ #ARTE #BuyNowPayLatern #jewelry #HK0093

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About ARTĒ Madrid

Found in Spain by the Barranco family, ARTĒ signifies art permeated with pronounced accents of passion, noble glamour and vogue. In a quest for the pure aesthetic of Spain, each ARTĒ jewellery creation is a handcrafted art piece from renowned European designers and master artisans, showcasing an extensive heritage of a thriving mix of craftsmanship, creativity and colours.









X Pay is the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) feature launched by the X Wallet App, under the listed company Zero Fintech Group Limited (HK.0093). It allows users to split purchases into 3 interest-free installments. With over 250,000 registered users and thousands of merchant partners spanning fashion, beauty, electronics, and F&B, X Pay offers a smarter way to manage your lifestyle spending.