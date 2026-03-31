A discerning client engagement with a refined exclusive four-hand dining experience crafted by acclaimed “Culinary Class Wars Season 2” Chefs

DBS Hong Kong today unveiled DBS ARTable 2026. (From left) Jun Lee, Executive Chef of SOIGNÉ; Sebastian Paredes, Head of North Asia and Chief Executive Officer of DBS Hong Kong; renowned actress Karena Lam; and Nara Yun, Owner & Chef of Yunjudang.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 -today unveiled, marking the return of its signature exclusive experience for discerning wealth clientele. Building on the resounding success of its inaugural year, DBS ARTable 2026 offers an elevated exploration into the profound intersection of art, wealth and legacy, fostering an enriching dialogue for those who appreciate both artistic expression with sophisticated gastronomy.DBS ARTable 2026 brought together art and gastronomy to illuminate the growing relevance in wealth strategies. The event opened with an insightful dialogue between, and renowned award-winning actress, ceramicist and art curator,. Their captivating discussion highlighted the booming global art market and the rise of cross disciplinary creativity. Their exchange also delved into the profound significance of art from different perspectives, from cultural appreciation to legacy planning."At DBS, we believe the true wealth extends far beyond mere financial metrics and numbers; it encompasses culture and the legacy. The Chefs have crafted dishes inspired by artistic concepts, transforming ideas into flavours, and stories into edible experiences. ARTable is conceived as more than just an exclusive event; it is a platform where creativity, gastronomic and personal expression converge, inviting our clients to explore new perspectives on taste and style."The highlight of the evening is the extraordinary 4-hand dining experience, a collaborative masterpiece by Chef Jun Lee and Chef Nara Yun. Chef Jun Lee, known for his innovative approach to Korean cuisine, presented a special dumpling dish paired with gim, a Korean seaweed sauce. This dish was inspired by the "Black and White" concept from "Culinary Class Wars". On the show, the line between two sides—black and white—was where the most exciting moments and represented the golden moment everyone always seek. Complementing this, Chef Nara Yun introduced her Hondonju, a meticulously self-brewed drink inspired by an ancient Korean tradition of blending spirits, designed to perfectly enhance the delicate textures and savoury depths of Chef Lee's creation. This unique culinary collaboration promises an unforgettable exploration of taste and artistry for DBS' esteemed clients.Further enriching the artistic journey, DBS Private Bank, in partnership with Christie's Hong Kong, presented the "Dialogue Beyond The Senses" art exhibition. This exclusive showcase featured contemporary masterpieces by renowned artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Hilary Pecis and Fernando Botero, offering attendees a unique opportunity to immerse in diverse artistic expressions.DBS ARTable, presented by Tatler, is a flagship initiative under the bank's "DBS Culinary Delights", a programme dedicated to offering DBS' wealth clients unparalleled access to elevated cultural and gastronomic experiences.Hashtag: #DBSBank #DBSPrivateBank #WealthManagement #DBSBank #LegacyPlanning #WealthManagement

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About DBS

DBS is a leading financial services group in Asia with a presence in 19 markets. Headquartered and listed in Singapore, DBS is in the three key Asian axes of growth: Greater China, Southeast Asia and South Asia. The bank's "AA-" and "Aa1" credit ratings are among the highest in the world.



Recognised for its global leadership, DBS has been named " World's Best Bank" by Global Finance, " World's Best Bank" by Euromoney and " Global Bank of the Year" by The Banker. The bank is at the forefront of leveraging digital technology to shape the future of banking, having been named " World's Best Digital Bank" by Euromoney and the world's " Most Innovative in Digital Banking" by The Banker. In addition, DBS has been accorded the " Safest Bank in Asia" award by Global Finance for 17 consecutive years from 2009 to 2025.



