The Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 will take place on 14 November 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, marking the arrival of the world’s most iconic music competition in Asia.

Martin Green, Director of Eurovision Song Contest (left) presents the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 trophy to Chuwit Sirivajjakul, Deputy Governor for Policy and Planning, Tourism Authority Thailand (centre) for safekeeping on behalf of host city Bangkok until the Grand Final in November, accompanied by Peter Settman, CEO & Co-Founder of Voxovation (right).

“Evolving Eurovision Song Contest with Asia.” From left: Peter Settman, CEO and Founder of Voxovation, Martin Green, Director of Eurovision Song Contest, and Marcus Tang, CEO Asia, Voxovation.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 March 2026 - The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Voxovation together with Thailand's S2O Productions and Channel 3 today announced the debut ofin 2026, with Bangkok selected as the Host City for its inaugural edition, bringing together ten countries across Asia.South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam are confirmed alongside Malaysia, Cambodia and Laos, as well as Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan, with more countries expected to join as the competition expands.Bringing the world's largest live TV event to Asia, Eurovision Song Contest is now opening a new chapter shaped by the region's diversity, creativity and cultural identity, and grounded in the same spirit that has always defined the contest:ZOOP is the revolutionary new social media platform launching globally on 9th of April with a dedicated channel covering the new Eurovision Song Contest Asia. ZOOP will place the audience at the centre of the action, driving participation, community and interaction, with cutting-edge technology behind the experience.For seven decades, the Eurovision Song Contest has brought countries together through music, storytelling and live television, reaching audiences of hundreds of millions every year.Now, in collaboration with leading broadcasters and production companies across Asia, Eurovision Song Contest Asia will build on that legacy, creating a new shared stage where cultures meet, voices are amplified, and creative communities connect across borders.Rooted in the same spirit that has defined Eurovision Song Contest for generations, the contest carries forward a simple but powerful idea,. In Asia, that idea will take on new meaning, shaped by the region's extraordinary diversity and creative energy., said:"As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent.This is about evolving the show together with Asia, building something that reflects the voices, identities and ambitions of the region, while staying true to what has always made the Contest special.Eurovision Song Contest Asia will be shaped by the artists, broadcasters and audiences who make it their own, continuing our shared journey of being United by Music."Designed to grow with the region, the format brings together countries representing more than 600 million people. With no comparable pan-Asian platform today, it is set to become one of the region's most talked-about entertainment events.Powered by exclusive social partner ZOOP, the contest will introduce a fan participation platform where audiences do more than watch. ZOOP gives fans new ways to engage with artists, join communities, and be recognised and rewarded for real participation, while helping create a more direct and meaningful connection between talent and audience.said:"From day one, our ambition has been to build the Eurovision Song Contest Asia together with the region's best creative talent, creating a show that truly reflects Asia's identity and creative energy.Together with S2O Productions, we are shaping a show where artists and fans connect across borders in new ways, through participation, community and deeper engagement beyond the stage, with ZOOP helping bring that fan experience to life.To bring this incredible show to a new continent is something very special. I look forward to millions of people in Asia watching the competition and singing in front of the TV, dancing to the performances and predicting the outcome."Bangkok is a city where tradition and modern expression coexist seamlessly, it offers a natural home for a contest built on diversity and exchange, connecting artists and audiences from across the region and beyond.The Contest will be broadcasted in partnership with Thailand's Channel 3, alongside broadcasters from at least 10 countries across Asia, each bringing their own voice, identity and storytelling to the stage.Hosting Eurovision Song Contest Asia is expected to generate strong international visibility for Bangkok, while supporting tourism, job creation and the continued growth of Thailand's creative industries.Eurovision Song Contest Asia will provide a powerful platform for artists to share their music, stories and identities with audiences across the region and globally, strengthening cultural exchange between Asia and Europe.The event further reinforces Thailand's position as a destination for world-class cultural and entertainment experiences.said:"When I heard that the European Broadcasting Union and Voxovation were considering Bangkok as the home for the Eurovision Song Contest Asia, I thought, of course, it should be Bangkok, because this city has always been a place where cultures come together, where music fills the air, and where celebration is part of everyday life.It is a place where tradition and innovation do not compete. They collaborate. That is the spirit of Eurovision, which celebrates the unity of diverse musical voices from across Asia and beyond.We believe travel is in the moments that restore you, inspire you, and connect you to something larger than yourself. Eurovision Song Contest Asia embodies exactly that, and we are proud to welcome it home, marking a new chapter for Thailand's global presence."The inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia will bring together broadcasters from across the region, each representing their country with original music and national talent.Confirmed participating broadcasters include:— Channel 3 produced by S2O productions— ABS-CBN Corporation— Vietnam Television (VTV3) produced by Dao Music Entertainment— Media Prima (TV3)— TV5 Cambodia produced by GIGIL Cambodia— Vientiane Capital Television (VTE9) produced by 3SD Group & SG Music— NTV produced by Bongo Holdings— Himalaya TV produced by Saujanya Media— Bhutan Broadcasting Service (BBS)Additional countries and broadcasters are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as the line-up continues to expand.The Grand Final of Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026 is scheduled to take place in Bangkok on 14 November 2026.Be part of the journey and follow Eurovision Song Contest Asia atHashtag: #Voxovation

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About the European Broadcasting Union (EBU)

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) is the world's leading alliance of public service media, representing over 110 member organizations in more than 50 countries, with an additional 30+ associates worldwide. The EBU operates Eurovision, the premier global media exchange network, and produces the Eurovision Song Contest, one of the world's most watched live entertainment events, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers annually. Through its work, the EBU supports collaboration, innovation and the sharing of high-quality content across borders.







About Voxovation

Voxovation is a global entertainment company focused on developing, producing and scaling large-format television and live events. Founded by industry leaders with extensive experience in international entertainment formats, Voxovation specializes in bringing globally recognized IP to new markets and building original formats that connect audiences across cultures. The company is the exclusive licensee of Eurovision Song Contest Asia and is leading its development, production and commercialization across the region.







About S2O Productions

S2O, one of Asia's most iconic live entertainment and production companies known for delivering large-scale events and premium experiences across Asia. Renowned for its world-class production, immersive water elements, and high-energy experiences, S2O will bring its creative and technical expertise to reimagine the Eurovision format for audiences across the Asian region and beyond. As a production partner for Eurovision Song Contest Asia, S2O will support the delivery of world-class live experiences in Bangkok.







About ZOOP

ZOOP is a next-generation social platform designed to connect creators, fans and communities through interactive digital experiences. As the exclusive social partner of Eurovision Song Contest Asia, ZOOP powers fan engagement across the platform, enabling participation, content interaction and community-driven experiences at scale. Built on Hedera technology, ZOOP delivers secure, transparent and scalable infrastructure for digital engagement, bringing audiences closer to the action than ever before.



For media enquiries on ZOOP, contact: [email protected]





