SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Watermaxx has launched the Ioncares Lunox, a tri-temperature water purifier designed for both home and office use in Singapore. The hot and cold water dispenser delivers ambient, cold, and hot water on demand, and comes equipped with a four-stage filtration system and a stainless steel tank. It is available in two form factors, a tabletop unit and a floor stand, to accommodate different spatial requirements.On the filtration front, the Lunox runs water through four stages: a sediment filter that removes larger particles, a pre-carbon filter for volatile materials and chlorine, a UF membrane filter capable of filtering particles as fine as 0.01 microns, and a post-carbon filter that improves taste and eliminates residual odour. The result is water that retains its natural mineral content while being free of common contaminants. The unit also features a child lock to prevent unintended dispensing and a stylish LED clock display. For those who prioritise cooling capacity, the floor stand variant comes with a larger 5.0L cold tank, compared to the tabletop's 3.2L, both sharing a 1.5L hot tank.Access to clean, filtered water remains a practical consideration for households and workplaces in Singapore. The Lunox is positioned as a long-term alternative to bottled water, with a design that works across settings, from a home kitchen to a corporate pantry. For businesses or individuals who would like to try before they buy, Watermaxx offers a trial period for the Lunox, allowing customers to use the dispenser for a few days to determine whether it suits their needs and lifestyle before committing to an upfront payment.Watermaxx is a Singapore-based water purification company and the master dealer for the Ioncares range of water dispensers. Serving both residential and commercial clients across the island, the company offers a comprehensive range of solutions beyond Ioncares, including the sales, servicing, rental, and repair of drinking water dispensers, boilers, water coolers, and related products.For more information on Watermaxx and its range of products and services, do visit https://watermaxx.sg/ Hashtag: #Watermaxx

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.