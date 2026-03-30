A defining partnership uniting POND’S legacy of innovation with one of Asia’s most iconic talents, known for turning imagination into reality.

Yaya Sperbund reflects the spirit of POND’S, that even ambitious dreams can be realised through imagination and determination

POND’S Elevates Urassaya “Yaya” Sperbund To Global Brand Ambassador

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE, the iconic global beauty brand with 180 years of skincare innovation, is proud to announce Thai actress and model Urassaya "Yaya" Sperbund as its new global brand ambassador. From her earliest days in front of the camera to becoming one of Asia's most influential cultural figures, Yaya embodies a spirit that defines POND'S today: the power of reinvention, imagination, and the determination to transform bold visions into reality.Yaya has built a career shaped by creativity, discipline, and a fearless willingness to evolve. Over time, she has grown from a beloved national figure into a global icon across fashion, entertainment, and culture, continuously redefining what's possible. This mindset aligns with POND'S ongoing reinvention and innovation that combines advanced skincare science with imaginative experiences to deliver meaningful skincare experiences for women everywhere.Yaya's relationship with POND'S spans more than a decade and has grown into one of the brand's most enduring partnerships. Over the years, she has been a trusted and familiar face as POND'S introduced new skincare innovations and elevated its scientific leadership across Asia and beyond.Most recently, Yaya has continued her role as a leading ambassador for POND'S in Thailand, representing the brand across major campaigns and initiatives. Through her long-standing partnership, she has played a key role in strengthening POND'S connection with Thai consumers, championing its commitment to advanced skincare science and inspiring women to take confidence in their skin."I'm so honored to begin this new global chapter with POND'S. Skincare is part of how I prepare to show up as my best self – with confidence, creativity, imagination, and intention. As I look ahead to an exciting year of new projects and getting married, I'm reminded that caring for your skin is also about believing in yourself and embracing what's ahead. POND'S vision is to keep redefining what's possible, and I'm proud to share that with people everywhere.""Yaya reflects the spirit of POND'S today: a belief that even the most ambitious dreams can be realised through imagination and determination. Having grown with the brand over many years, she represents both our heritage and our momentum as we shape the future of skincare innovation. We are proud to welcome Yaya as our Global Brand Ambassador as we bring the next era of POND'S to women around the world."With reinvention and imagination at the heart of this partnership, POND'S proudly reaffirms its belief in the everyday possibilities made real through skincare science as it welcomes Yaya as its Global Brand Ambassador.POND'S, including the latest products from its Age Miracle, Bright Miracle, Hydra Miracle and UV Miracle collections, are available at leading retailers, pharmacies, and online platforms across several global markets including the Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico and Thailand.Hashtag: #POND’S

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ABOUT POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE

Since 1846, POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE has been at the forefront of helping generations of people achieve their ultimate skin through pioneering innovations and technologies. POND'S SKIN INSTITUTE boasts a respected scientific community with hundreds of scientists working across five research and development centres worldwide.







ABOUT UNILEVER

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