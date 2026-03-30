Prof. Sandy To Suet, Professor of the PolyU Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering and Associate Director of the State Key Laboratory of Ultra-precision Machining Technology, and her research team, have developed an innovative and unique multi-energy field-assisted ultra-precision machining technology that enhances cutting smoothness and surface quality, while also reducing a material’s subsurface damage and tool wear, demonstrating exceptional manufacturing capabilities that surpass existing field-assisting cutting techniques.