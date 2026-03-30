Westlake 66 in Hangzhou will commence its soft opening on April 28, 2026

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Hang Lung Properties Limited ("Hang Lung" or the "Company"; stock code: 00101) today announced that Westlake 66 in Hangzhou, the Company's 11mixed-use commercial development in Chinese Mainland, will commence its soft opening onOpening in stages with a planned ramp-up, following the phased launch of its office towers since late 2025, Westlake 66 marks a major milestone in the Hang Lung's Mainland portfolio and represents the latest embodiment of its "Pulse of the City" positioning. It will set a new benchmark for regional mixed-use development and redefine sophisticated lifestyle experiences in a top-tier Chinese city, leading the experiential retail trend and establishing a curated destination where culture, commerce, and community converge.Situated in the Wulin CBD of Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province — one of China's wealthiest provinces by GDP and purchasing power — Westlake 66 spans a gross floor area of approximately 390,200 square meters, bringing together a world-class shopping mall, five Grade A office towers, and the 194-key Mandarin Oriental Hangzhou — the first Mandarin Oriental in Zhejiang — to serve the discerning tastes of Hangzhou's affluent and growing population.Hashtag: #HangLungProperties

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About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and Chinese Mainland.





The Company’s diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In Chinese Mainland, under the signature “66” brand, the Company’s mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.





The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP “A List” for Climate Change. The Company powers 90% of its operating properties in the Mainland with renewable energy, with a net zero commitment by 2050.





At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



