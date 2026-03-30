Expected to support final stages of the ESIA process, further strengthening project de-risking and permit readiness at Lac Knife

[email protected]

[email protected]

Ottawa, Ontario - Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2026 -("" or the ""), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the initiation of a comprehensive tailings storage facility (TSF) dam break analysis (the "") for its flagship Lac Knife Graphite Project (the "") located in Quebec.The Study, led by WSP Canada Inc. (""), a global leader in engineering and environmental consulting, will evaluate hypothetical failure scenarios for the Project's planned filtered (dry-stack) tailings storage facility and associated water retention infrastructure. The work will generate detailed flood mapping and downstream impact assessments, forming a key component of the Company's Environmental and Social Impact Assessment ("").Using advanced hydrological and hydraulic modelling, the analysis will simulate breach scenarios under extreme conditions, including Probable Maximum Precipitation (PMP). The Study will incorporate site-specific topography and established industry methodologies to estimate potential flood extent, depth, and timing. These outputs are intended to inform contingency planning, support regulatory review, and strengthen the overall ESIA submission, with completion expected to support the Company's 2026 ESIA advancement timeline.The assessment is being conducted in alignment with recognized industry frameworks, including guidelines from the Canadian Dam Association (CDA) and the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management (GISTM), reflecting a risk-informed and environmentally responsible approach to project design."This is a meaningful step forward for Lac Knife," said Dean Hanisch, Chief Executive Officer of Focus Graphite. "With this study underway, we are entering the final stages of the ESIA process and establishing a clearer line of sight toward permitting. As we advance, we remain committed to developing this project responsibly, respecting the surrounding environment and the communities connected to this land, while building a high-quality, near-term source of graphite for North American supply chains."The Study builds on a substantial body of completed technical work and reflects continued advancement of the Project through the development pipeline. The use of filtered (dry-stack) tailings at Lac Knife represents a modern approach to tailings management, widely recognized as a lower-risk alternative to conventional slurry-based systems. This analysis further enhances understanding of downstream conditions and supports integration of risk-informed engineering into final design.Upon completion, results will be incorporated into the Company's ESIA documentation, supporting ongoing engagement with regulators and stakeholders. Completion of the ESIA is expected to represent a key milestone toward permitting and future construction readiness.WSP brings extensive global expertise in mining, hydrotechnical engineering, and tailings management, reinforcing the technical rigor underpinning the Project.The Company will continue to provide updates as ESIA-related milestones are achieved.The technical content disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, PE, President of Brasil Insight Capital LLC., a consultant to the Company, and a qualified person as defined under National Instrument NI-43-101.Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defence, and advanced materials industries.Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining — we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals — reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/focus-graphite/ X: https://x.com/focusgraphite Dean HanischCEO, Focus Graphite Inc.+1 (613) 612-6060Jason LatkowcerVP Corporate Development

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.