J'ai dû m'arrêter LPS feat. Natalia Sarsgard/Leo Philipp Schmidt

NEUSTADT AN DER WEINSTRASSE, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 27 March 2026 - The song by Leo Philipp Schmidt and Valle Venia captures the feeling of losing oneself in a world that is growing ever louder and faster, where restlessness and superficiality cause relationships, friendships, and connections to dissolve and be sacrificed.With emotional depth, singer Natalia Sarsgard describes the path to finding oneself again, to gathering one's thoughts, to remaining silent, to withdrawing—in order to reflect in the silence, in the comfort, and in the seclusion, to feel and reconnect with ourselves and others.Through her multifaceted voice, Natalia Sarsgard's interpretation of the song conveys how strength and courage can arise from deep vulnerability. Without even realizing it, one is accompanied by the confidence that what was thought to be lost can be found again.Youtube: https://youtu.be/CINjhTHtmno

J'ai Du M'arreter - LPS, https://open.spotify.com/intl-de/album/6BvbJ0VAAvMwciCD7q7BC8 Hashtag: #ValleVenia

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