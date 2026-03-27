High-Quality Growth with Improved Gross Profit Margin, increasing R&D Investment and Strategic Focus on Trustworthy Agents Ecosystem

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 -. ("" or the", Stock Code:), a core technology provider and ecosystem operator of trustworthy conversational AI in China, announced its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2025. Leveraging its deep technological expertise and forward-looking strategic initiatives in trustworthy conversational AI, the Company achieved steady revenue growth, continuous improvement in profitability, and a significant enhancement in operating cash flow, further strengthening its competitive edge in the enterprise-level trustworthy Agent sector.In 2025, the Company's total revenue successfully exceeded the RMB1 billion mark, reaching RMB1,006.9 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 7.0%. Gross profit amounted to RMB551.2 million, increased by 8.0% from the previous year, while the gross profit margin increased by 0.5 percentage point to 54.7% from 54.2% in the same period last year, reflecting the high-value-added products and technical services of the Company, as well as effective cost control.Notably, the Company's net cash generated from operating activities turned strongly positive, reaching a net inflow of RMB212.5 million, compared to a net outflow of RMB129.2 million in the same period last year. This improvement underscores enhanced operational efficiency and reflects strengthened receivables management, which accelerated cash collection.Profit for the year amounted to RMB140.2 million. The significant increase in net profit compared to the same period last year was mainly attributable to eliminating the impacts of changes in carrying amount of redeemable capital contributions, an accounting adjustment arising from financing agreements entered into with shareholders prior to the Listing and completion of the Global Offering.As a technology-centric product company, Voicecomm Technology remains committed to the independent R&D and innovation of underlying technologies. In 2025, the Company's research and development expenses reached RMB224.3 million, representing a substantial year-on-year increase of 67.7%. The investment was primarily directed towards developing Agents with continuous learning capabilities and a technical framework for Multi-agent collaboration, aiming to enhance technological capabilities and elevate the level of product innovation. This reinforces our trustworthy Agent technical architecture composed of three layers: "Multimodal Perception + Multi-model Thinking + Multi-agent Collaboration".This architecture takes the "meta-model" as the core to effectively alleviate the common pain points of in enterprise-level implementation, such as hallucinations, controllability and data security, by integrating the generalization capabilities of large language models with the precision of vertical domain knowledge. On this basis, the Company have formed a deliverable and operable trustworthy Agent product system, to ensure that the Agents are usable, manageable, and controllable in enterprise environments, thereby powering the intelligent upgrade of six core application scenarios: City management and administration, Automotive and transportation, Telecommunications, Finance, Healthcare, and Energy management.Voicecomm Technology focuses on empowering various industries through superior products and technologies. In 2025, leveraging its mature product matrix, the Company successfully established replicable benchmark standards across multiple application scenarios.: As a leading solution provider in the smart government sector in China, the Company's business has covered more than 130 prefecture-level cities. The "Smart Government Agent" deeply integrates the capacities of large language models, enabling more intelligent and automated government services with standardized and intelligent applications in scenarios such as government hotlines and city governance.: The Company successfully established benchmark autonomous driving projects in cities such as Mianyang, Zibo, and Ezhou, building a successful and replicable "Smart Transportation Agent" solution. For the Mianyang Science and Technology New City project, a total of 96 autonomous vehicles have been deployed, and the project was successfully selected as a National AI Application Pilot Testing Base in the transportation sector. In January 2026, the Company newly won the bid for the "Ezhou Huahu Airport Smart Port" autonomous driving bus procurement and operation project, further expanding its application boundaries.: In January 2026, the Company successfully won the bid for the "Chuannan Smart Valley AI Vertical Large Model Innovation Platform – Silver Economy Construction and Operation Project" in Neijiang City, Sichuan Province, with a total contract value of nearly RMB300 million. This project represents the Company's first "AI + Elderly Care" city-level benchmark demonstration project. It adopts a closed-loop collaborative model of "online platform + offline service network + home terminals," integrating Agents capabilities with the Company's "vertical small model microservices" system in areas such as Health Early Warning, Cognitive Ability Assessment, and emotional companionship into a productized solution, thereby establishing rapidly replicable city-level smart elderly care operational benchmark.The Company continues to deepen collaborations with leading enterprises in the telecommunications and finance sectors, leveraging the "Telecommunication Service Agent" and "Financial Service Agent" to enhance service efficiency and user service value. Meanwhile, its AI-powered smart charging solution has been progressively integrating charging pile networks in China and across several Southeast Asian countries.Benefiting from the successful implementation of the Company's productization strategy and the high level of market recognition for its trustworthy Agent solutions, as of December 31, 2025, the Group's project pipeline and orders in hand saw significant growth. The number of ongoing projects at year-end increased to 320, representing a year-on-year increase of 41.6%, while the outstanding contract sum at year-end rose to RMB1,048.9 million, a year-on-year increase of 57.4%, reflecting the continued expansion of the Company's business.Looking ahead, the Company will firmly focus on its goal of "building a trustworthy conversational AI ecosystem" and will advance the following strategic priorities:: Continue to focus on R&D and innovation in frontier technologies such as multi-modal fusion and trustworthy intelligence, promoting the deployment of trustworthy agents across more application scenarios. By creating open technology platforms and standards, the Company will attract more developers and partners to jointly build a prosperous and win-win industrial ecosystem.: Establish benchmarks for quality and innovation within the industry and deepening partnerships with various service channels. At the same time, the Company will actively expand into the C-end market, extending cutting-edge technologies to a wider user base, thereby expanding the influence and commercial value of the ecosystem.: Domestically, the Company will continue to deepen its partnerships with major cooperating cities to create smart city benchmark cases. Internationally, the Company will actively respond to the "Belt and Road" initiative, grasp the tremendous potential of emerging markets, and promote the Company's trustworthy Agent products and services globally to enhance its international brand image.: Through prudent strategic investments and M&A, the Company will optimize the layout of the upstream and downstream industry chains and consolidate the stability and competitiveness of the ecosystem., said: " 2025 was a landmark year for Voicecomm Technology. We not only achieved a strong turnaround in operating cash flow and a steady increase in gross profit margin financially, but we also completed a strategic leap at the technological and business level towards becoming a 'a core technology provider and ecosystem operator of trustworthy conversational AI.' We deeply understand that the essence of enterprise-grade AI lies in creating replicable and reliable products and technology foundations. During the year, we significantly increased R&D investment and successfully applied our trustworthy Agents across six core scenarios, particularly in city-level benchmark projects in emerging fields like smart elderly care, showing the strong competitiveness of our productization strategy. Looking to the future, we will continue to pursue the goal of 'building a trustworthy conversational AI ecosystem,' leveraging an open platform to gather ecosystem partners and empowering diverse industries with innovative technology, thereby creating long-term sustainable value for our shareholders and society. "Hashtag: #Voicecomm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Voicecomm Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Wuhan, Voicecomm Technology is one of the leading core technology providers and ecosystem operators of trustworthy conversational AI listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and obtained the qualification as National-level SRDI, Technology Little Giant and High-Tech Enterprise. Leveraging its proprietary trustworthy Agent，the Company overcomes pain points in the commercialization of large language models, such as hallucinations and compliance issues, ensuring AI is usable, manageable, and controllable in enterprise environments. For enterprise-level customers, the Company provides AI services covering the entire process of "communication –decision – execution". Its trustworthy Agent solutions have been widely deployed across multiple scenarios, including City management and administration, Automotive and transportation, Telecommunications, Finance, Healthcare, and Energy management, and it is dedicated to empowering the intelligent transformation of diverse industries.



