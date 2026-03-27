As part of the European campaign "It’s Time For European Beef", the promotional activities carried out in 2025 and those currently underway in 2026 are reinforcing the positive image held by both Singaporean meat importers and end consumers, who appreciate the quality, tenderness, flavour and naturalness of our meat, as well as its rigorous production process, the European Production Model

It´Time for Celebrate Singapore 2025

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - The year 2025 was a very successful and strategically significant phase for the "It's Time 4 European Beef" campaign in the Singapore market. Throughout the year, the campaign implemented a comprehensive program combining market intelligence, professional engagement, culinary education, and immersive experiential activities. These efforts significantly reinforced the positioning of European beef as a premium and reliable product in one of Asia's most competitive and high-value food markets.Field activities in Singapore began in May with a visit by the Provacuno team, kicking off the scheduled activities with a visit to one processor in Singapore.This visit allowed campaign representatives to gain first-hand knowledge of Singapore's market.The exchange generated valuable market feedback and confirmed the high suitability of European beef for Singapore's high-end catering and retail channels.During the same trip, the Provacuno expedition (campaign leader with co-financing from the EU) organized a master cooking class culinary training institution in Singapore. Michelin-starred chefs Rafael Centeno Moyer and Héctor Sanz Pedraja demonstrated the versatility and performance of European Beef through a series of recipes, followed by a hands-on cooking session with students. This activity engaged future culinary professionals, reinforced technical knowledge, and positioned European beef as a high-quality ingredient for haute cuisine and contemporary gastronomy.To conclude the series of events, a cooking demonstration was held at Alkaff Mansion. The event brought together 51 professionals from across the restaurant ecosystem, including importers, distributors, retailers, chefs, restaurateurs, media representatives, and key opinion leaders. The program combined product and campaign presentations, live cooking demonstrations, and selected tastings of European beef cuts.The event generated strong professional engagement, strengthened relationships within the sector, and opened up concrete opportunities for future collaboration in the Singapore market.To conclude the activities of the second year of the campaign, a study trip to Spain was organized from September 28 to October 2.Six leading Singaporean companies representing importers, distributors, high-end food retailers, and the media participated in this immersive initiative. The visit provided a comprehensive overview of the European production model, including farms, slaughterhouses, processing facilities, wholesale markets, and high-end restaurants.The study trip to Europe significantly improved participants' understanding of the fundamental pillars of European beef, including food safety, traceability, sustainability, and production control. Participants' feedback was overwhelmingly positive. Many highlighted the high quality and taste of the products, the transparency of the production chain, and the strong alignment between European standards and Singapore market requirements. Several participants identified specific business opportunities and expressed a clear interest in European Beef.Overall, the "" campaign in Singapore during 2025 succeeded in raising awareness, strengthening professional confidence, and consolidating the reputation of European beef as a premium, reliable, and value-added product. The European beef segment in Singapore remains strong, supported by sustained demand and a high level of interest from both professionals and consumers.Beyond the direct results of these activities, the Singapore market continues to show strong and sustained demand for European beef. Singapore's role as a regional gastronomic hub, combined with high purchasing power, advanced cold chain infrastructure, and a mature professional catering sector, creates a very favorable environment for premium European products.There is a growing appreciation among Singaporean professionals and consumers for attributes such as origin, traceability, transparency in production, and culinary consistency.European Beef fits these expectations perfectly and is increasingly perceived as a premium ingredient and strategic product for differentiation in haute cuisine, upscale casual dining, and high-end retail.Looking ahead, European Beef from Spain is well positioned to consolidate and expand its presence in Singapore through continued collaboration with importers, chefs, culinary institutions, and opinion leaders. The positive trends observed in 2025 indicate strong potential for sustained growth, greater market penetration, and long-term commercial partnerships.Building on the strong results achieved in 2025, the "" campaign will continue its development in Singapore throughout 2026 through a series of high-impact activities designed to further increase awareness, engagement, and interest in European beef.Participation in Food and Hotel Asia (FHA) in April 2026 will provide high visibility for European Beef, at the leading trade fair for the food and hotel sector in Southeast Asia. The campaign booth will serve as a central platform for direct interaction with importers, distributors, chefs, and food industry professionals, while showcasing product quality, cuts, and culinary applications.At the same time, a tasting event will be organized in an exhibition hall dedicated to key players in Singapore's meat and catering industry. The event, which will showcase European beef and Michelin-starred chefs, will combine live cooking demonstrations, tastings, and professional exchanges. The aim is to deepen knowledge of the product, demonstrate its performance in high-end gastronomy, and stimulate concrete commercial discussions with decision-makers in the sector.Hashtag: #EuropeanBeef

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.