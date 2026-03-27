In 2026, Joining Hands with the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra to Present Light and Shadow on Strings

Light and Shadow on Strings

Date and Time

28 March 2026 (Sat), 3pm

Venue

Auditorium, Tsuen Wan Town Hall

Ticket

HK$258、HK$198

Accessibility Services

Subtitles in Chinese and English, house programme in audio format and extra wheelchair seating available; guide dogs welcome

Note

Approx. 80 minutes with one interval

The performance contains smoke effects

The performance contains scenes of near complete darkness



Song

Composer / Arranger

Dishui Nanyin Words of the Blind

Yang Enhua

Erhu Solo Farewell

Sun Wenming

Erhu Solo Reflection of the Moon on the Water

Hua Yanjun



Orch.by Ding Guoshun

Five-piece Combo Autumn Moon on a Placid Lake

Lui Man Shing

Huqin Quartet Ru-Meng-Ling

Yang Chunjia

String Quintet Three Variations on Yangguan

Ancient Tune



Arr. by Hu Dengtiao

String Quintet A Joyful Evening

Hu Dengtiao

Eternal Night

Tam Yat sing

Seeking (The Third Movement of The Desert Smoke Suite)

Zhao Jiping

Luminous Sound Journey (Commissioned by No Limits and HKCO / World Premiere)

Luk Wai-chun



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - Co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, "No Limits" 2026 will collaborate for the first time with Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra (HKCO) to jointly present. The concert will be held on 28 March 2026 (Saturday) at 3pm at the Tsuen Wan Town Hall Auditorium. Featuring a 50-member HKCO ensemble alongside rising erhu star Yang Enhua, the performance brings together solo, chamber and orchestral works in a celebratory programme of Chinese music, showcasing the artistic synergy that emerges when musicians of diverse abilities share the same stage.The concert is one of the major programmes of "No Limits" 2026 and marks HKCO's inaugural participation in this inclusive festival, representing a significant step forward in advancing inclusive arts within Hong Kong's mainstream cultural landscape.Rupert Woo Pak-tuen, Associate Conductor of HKCO and Resident Conductor of the Hong Kong Young Chinese Orchestra, will lead the ensemble and Yang Enhua in a selection of orchestral works. These include the huqin quartet, the five-piece combo, and the string quintetsand. The programme also features Tam Yat-sing's, which was named the Audience's Favourite at HKCO's 2023concert. Through diverse ensemble formations, the performance weaves a richly layered world of Chinese music, revealing both the delicacy and dynamism of Chinese music through refined musical dialogue.Yang Enhua will perform three solo works: Dishui Nanyin, recognised as part of Hong Kong's Intangible Cultural Heritage; Sun Wenming's renowned; and Hua Yanjun (Ah Bing)'s iconic. Through nuanced expression and tonal depth, these works embody both the inheritance and innovation of traditional Chinese music, conveying resilience and dignity of spirit amid adversity.The concert will also present the world premiere of, a newly commissioned work by cross-disciplinary composer Luk Wai-chun, commissioned by "No Limits" and HKCO. Inspired by the sensory experiences of visually impaired individuals in perceiving light and sound, the piece intertwines sonic and visual imagination, guiding audiences into a musical journey that transcends perception and expectation.Co-produced by "No Limits" and HKCO,marks an important milestone in the journey of inclusive arts towards the mainstream stage., said: "is an important embodiment of No Limits' commitment to advancing inclusive arts into the mainstream. The collaboration between Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra and erhu soloist Yang Enhua demonstrates how the spirit of inclusion can be realised on the foundation of professional artistic excellence, revealing the distinctive creative energy that emerges when mainstream musicians and artists of diverse abilities come together.", said: "There are multiple perspectives when it comes to defining the success of a social care project; it is not just about the audience attendance rate, but more importantly about the cultivation of talent, the accumulation of experience, and the establishment of mindsets."said: "reveals the rich layers of Chinese music, from the subtle intimacy of solo passages to the powerful resonance of ensemble works. Through this collaboration, we hope audiences can experience the music's purity of tone, its striking contrasts, and the profound emotional intensity it carries. This programme serves to illustrate our vision of harmony in diversity and our unwavering commitment to inclusion."said:"Music has always been my bridge to the world, leading me beyond the boundaries of visual impairment. Through this performance, I hope to show how sound carries emotion and imagination, and to embrace the diverse ways we all perceive the world. I truly value this collaboration with No Limits and Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra. Their professionalism and trust have allowed us to create and share the sincere power of music on equal ground."is the closing programme of the eighth edition of No Limits. For details, please visit: www.nolimits.hk Hashtag: #NoLimits

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About “No Limits”

Launched in 2019 and co-presented by the Hong Kong Arts Festival and The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, "No Limits" offers barrier-free performances and events and explores and promotes inclusiveness and understanding through the arts.



Every year from February to March, "No Limits" showcases a series of fascinating programmes of music, dance, theatre and film by international and Hong Kong artists of different abilities. It also presents free film screenings as well as education and community programmes including an international symposium.



"No Limits" is committed to provide accessible in-venue performances and programmes for people with different abilities, highlighting creativity and talent in a variety of forms, spreading the message of inclusion to the society.



For more information about "No Limits", please visit https://www.nolimits.hk.





About Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra

Founded in 1977, Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra is often invited to perform at famous venues and festivals all over the world, having covered Europe, North America, Asia, Australia and the Arctic Circle to date. It is therefore acclaimed as a leader among full-sized Chinese music ensembles in the international arena today. The Orchestra is set up in four sections: bowed-strings, plucked-strings, wind and percussion. The instruments include both the traditional and the improved, new versions: the bowed-string section has been using the Eco-Huqin series developed by the Orchestra since 2009. HKCO performs both traditional Chinese music and contemporary, full-length works in a variety of musical formats and contents. It also explores new frontiers in music through commissioning over 2,400 new works of various types and styles, whether as original compositions or arrangements.



About Yang Enhua



Yang Enhua began learning erhu at the age of 12, and has over fifteen years' experience studying under Zhao Yijun, Gan Bolin, Li Aping, Peng Cheng, and Mao Qinghua of Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra. In 2022, Yang won the VSA International Young Soloists Competition and performed at the Kennedy Center, USA. In 2024, he performed in Seoul and ranked fourth in Korea's first International Visually Impaired Solo Competition. In 2025, he won the Silver Award at the Singapore International Solo and Chamber Music Competition (Chinese Music category), and received a top ten award at the Danny Awards and the Special Grand Prize at the World Chinese Music Competition. Yang is committed to promoting musical inclusion, supporting employment for people with disabilities, and connecting communities through music. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, supported by the Lee Hysan Scholarship.



About the Hong Kong Arts Festival



Launched in 1973, the Hong Kong Arts Festival is a major international arts festival committed to enriching the cultural life of the city. In February and March every year, the Festival presents leading local and international artists from all genres of the performing arts, giving equal importance to great traditions and contemporary creations. The Festival also commissions and produces work in theatre, music, chamber opera and contemporary dance by Hong Kong's own creative talents and emerging artists, many of which have subsequently had successful runs in Hong Kong and overseas. Every year, the Festival also presents more than 250 "PLUS" and educational activities that offer diverse arts experiences to the community as well as tertiary, secondary and primary school students. In addition, through the "No Limits" project co-presented with The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust, the Festival strives to create an inclusive space for people of different abilities to share the joy of the arts together.



For more information about the Hong Kong Arts Festival, please visit https://www.hk.artsfestival.org/.



