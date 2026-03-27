Revenue Achieved Over 40% Growth Y-o-Y

Revenue increased by 41.3% to approximately HK$8,572.2 million.

Gross profit increased by 37.6% to approximately HK$486.2 million.



For the year ended 31 Dec

HK$' million

2025

2024

Change

Revenue

8,572.2

6,066.0

+41.3%

Building Construction Works





Repair, Maintenance, Alteration and Addition ("RMAA")





Environmental Operations 7,697.8



718.9



155.5

5,414.5



512.0



139.5

+42.1%



+40.4%



+11.5%

Gross profit

486.2

353.2

+37.6%

Gross profit margin

5.7%

5.8%

-0.1 p.p.



Building Construction Works

Repair, Maintenance, Alteration and Addition ("RMAA")

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 -("" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1582.HK), a building contractor in Hong Kong, announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2025 ("FY 2025"). During FY 2025, the revenue recorded by the Group amounted to approximately HK$8,572.2 million representing an increase of approximately 41.3% as compared to approximately HK$6,066.0 million for the year ended 31 December 2024 ("FY 2024"). Profit for the year of the Group during FY 2025 was approximately HK$42.2 million.In FY 2025, gross profit of the Group was approximately HK$486.2 million, representing an increase of approximately 37.6% as compared to approximately HK$353.2 million for FY 2024. The Group's gross profit margin was approximately 5.7% and 5.8% for the year ended 31 December 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the Reporting Period, earnings per share of the Group was approximately HK7.84 cents (FY 2024: HK10.74 cents).As at 31 December 2025, the Group had 50 projects on hand with an aggregate original contract sum of approximately HK$32.6 billion. During FY 2025, the Group had been awarded 15 new projects with an aggregate original contract sum of approximately HK$5.6 billion and had completed 17 projects with an aggregate original contract sum of approximately HK$6.1 billion.In FY 2025, the revenue generated from the building construction works was HK$7,697.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 42.1% as compared to approximately HK$5,414.5 million for the FY 2024. The increase was mainly due to the increase in revenue generated from new projects and existing projects during the year.During FY 2025, the gross profit of building construction works was approximately HK$334.6 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$96.5 million as compared to approximately HK$238.1 million for FY 2024. The gross profit margin decreased slightly to approximately 4.3% (2024: 4.4%).The revenue generated from the RMAA works increased by approximately 40.4% from approximately HK$512.0 million for FY 2024 to approximately HK$718.9 million for FY 2025.The gross profit of RMAA works was approximately HK$93.3 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$22.4 million from the gross profit of approximately HK$70.9 million for FY 2024. The gross profit margin decreased to approximately 13.0% for FY 2025. The increase in gross profit and decrease in gross profit margin was mainly due to increase in revenue from RMAA work projects with lower gross profit margin in FY 2025.As at 31 December 2025, the Group had 8 projects with an aggregate original contract sum of approximately HK$158.4 million and 28 projects relating to service concession arrangements and operation services.During FY 2025, the Group demonstrated its capacity for market expansion by securing its first wastewater treatment construction contract outside of Zhejiang Province in Gaoping City, Shanxi. Furthermore, the Company strategically formed a joint venture with Tiantai Construction and the Group to pursue new opportunities in environmental services and sewage treatment, thereby enhancing its existing business.The revenue generated from the environmental operations in FY 2025 was approximately HK$155.5 million, representing an increase of approximately 11.5% as compared to approximately HK$139.5 million for FY 2024.In FY 2025, the gross profit was approximately HK$58.3 million, representing an increase of approximately HK$14.1 million as compared to approximately HK$44.2 million in FY 2024. The gross profit margin increased to approximately 37.5% in FY 2025. This is mainly due to increase in revenue from sewage and reclaimed water treatment services, which contributed higher gross profit margin during FY 2025.The Group's contract costs primarily consisted of subcontracting costs, material costs, direct staff costs and site overheads. The contract costs of the Group in FY 2025 were approximately HK$8,086.0 million, representing an increase of 41.5% compared to approximately HK$5,712.8 million in FY 2024, which was in line with increase in revenue, and was mainly attributable to the increase in subcontracting costs, material costs, direct staff costs and site over heads for new and existing projects in FY 2025.During FY 2025, the Group placed significant emphasis on technological innovation to enhance its core competitiveness in the construction industry. The total expenditure for research and development was approximately HK$23.3 million.The Group continued to implement its enhanced Smart Site Safety System (4S), reinforcing our safety management framework and maintain our ISO 27001 certification. The Group has also integrated a range of digital solutions – including BIM, 4S, RPA, and the MaiaAI System – into project management and daily operation, significantly improving both efficiency and safety standards. The Group's AI Tower Crane System received with 2025 CIC Construction Innovation Award – Local Award (Construction Safety 2Prize).Subsequent to 31 December 2025, the Group has been further awarded 3 new projects relating to 1 building construction works contracts with original contract sum of approximately HK$3,590 million; and 2 RMAA works contract with an aggregate original contract sum of approximately HK$9.3 million.The proactive measures outlined in 2025 Policy Address to accelerate infrastructure and stimulate industry growth present a significantly positive outlook for the local construction sector.The commitment to major projects such as the Northern Metropolis, the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, and new transportation infrastructure is expected to generate substantial momentum for the Group's business.The Group will actively support and leverage government initiatives. We will remain focused on securing new and profitable project opportunities. Building on our proven expertise, the Group is strategically positioned to explore and pursue suitable construction business ventures both in Hong Kong and overseas.Hashtag: #CRConstruction #華營建築 #AnnualResults

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited

CR Construction Group Holdings Limited, which is carrying out construction business for over 55 years locally, is one of the leading building contractors in Hong Kong. The Group principally act as a main contractor in building construction works and RMAA works projects across public and private sectors in Hong Kong. As a main contractor, the Group is responsible for (i) overall management of the projects; (ii) formulating work programmes; (iii) engaging subcontractors and supervising their works; (iv) sourcing construction materials; (v) communication and coordination with the customers and their consultant teams; and (vi) safeguarding compliance with safety, environmental and other contractual requirements.

