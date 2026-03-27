CGTN's special feature explores potential impacts of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan beyond its borders.

China's 15th Five-Year Plan Charting Solutions in an Uncertain World

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2026 - As policymakers and business leaders convene at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference, one of the most closely watched gatherings on the global calendar, attention is turning to China's national development blueprint: the 15th Five-Year Plan. Beijing's latest development roadmap arrives at a critical moment, as the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic fragmentation and climate change. With these challenges mounting, many international observers are exploring how this blueprint will shape future development trajectories within China and beyond.Achim Steiner, former administrator of the United Nations Development Programme, regards green transition, which takes center stage in China's 15th Five-Year Plan, as one of the defining economic shifts of the coming decades. He emphasizes that China's leadership on renewable energy, ranging from solar panels to electric vehicles, have not only driven down global costs, but also turned technologies like EVs that were once considered "luxury and privilege" into accessible tools for people's daily lives. He noted such a giant leap in green technology represents a frontline opportunity for transformation on the African continent, where over 600 million people still lack electricity. Steiner believes the green mindset adopted by Beijing will help many developing nations to avoid catastrophic fallout from climate change. And as certain western nations waver on climate commitments, China's approach to addressing global warming, in contrast, provides a compelling model of a responsible nation, which suggests that green growth can be a policy priority and allow for win-win progress.Mohd Faiz Abdullah, executive chairman of the Institute of Strategic and International Studies in Malaysia, situates China's development strategy within a regional context. He says that the cooperation between China and ASEAN has been contributing to regional and global growth. He described the global economic status quo as "increasingly fragmented," adding that the key challenge is "not to help one individual economy grow," but to achieve shared and sustained prosperity "at regional and global levels." Such a joint task requires shared responsibility in a variety of crucial areas covered in China's 15th Five-Year Plan, including advanced manufacturing, green transition and technological upgrading. In his view, the development vision demonstrated in China's 15th Five-Year Plan is not solely inward-looking, but also a domestic model that can convert to outward impact to the wider world. Abdullah also highlighted that China and ASEAN have already formed one of the world's most dynamic economic partnerships, characterized by expanding investment flows and deepening integration. He believes that the continued implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership will ensure ASEAN and China can work together to achieve shared economic progress for the next decade.Justin Yifu Lin, former chief economist for the World Bank, argues that while the global economy is mired in uncertainty and turbulence, China remains a rare source of stability, certainty and development momentum. Since about 2008, he noted, China has contributed roughly 30 percent of global growth, underscoring its role as a key engine of the world economy. Acknowledging that challenges are universal rather than unique to China, Lin stressed that what matters is the ability to recognize both constraints and opportunities, and to turn the latter into tangible growth. He pointed to China's continued potential in technological innovation and industrial upgrading, supported by its large talent pool, vast domestic market, comprehensive manufacturing base and effective coordination between market forces and government policy. While external risks such as supply chain disruptions and trade tensions persist, alongside domestic pressures, including aging and regional development imbalance, Lin suggests China still holds significant growth potential, possibly around 8 percent per year through 2035, if these challenges are well managed.In a world increasingly defined by uncertainty, China's 15th Five-Year Plan is deemed as an important source of direction and momentum. As the country aims for a good start to its next five-year development period, seeking to advance modernization through high-quality development, major tasks still lie ahead.Hashtag: #BoaoForumForAsia #ChinaEconomy #FiveYearPlan #GlobalGrowth #GreenTransition

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