

[1] https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/features/apac-clinical-trials-beyond-china



MISATO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - Zuellig Pharma today announced the successful relocation of its new clinical depot to Misato, strengthening its ability to deliver global quality standards with local operational agility and further strengthening its clinical supply capability across Asia Pacific. Japan remains one of the region's preferred locations for clinical research, underpinned by its strong focus on medical advancement, rigorous ethical standards and commitment to healthcare.Medical innovation across the region continues to accelerate, with China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore emerging as key pillars of Asia Pacific's clinical trial ecosystem over the past five years. Against this backdrop, the move in Japan reinforces Zuellig Pharma's commitment to supporting sponsors and clients with reliable, compliant and seamless access to Japan – advancing its broader mission to make healthcare more accessible.The new depot will bring together Zuellig Pharma's established knowledge assets, operational excellence, and clinical logistics and sourcing expertise. Backed by a highly experienced and expert-led local team, the depot delivers precision project management tailored to Japan's intricate regulatory and logistical requirements, while enabling smoother coordination for multi-market studies as the clinical landscape continues to evolve."As sponsors and clients increasingly run multi-market studies, they need clinical supply partners that can deliver consistency across borders while navigating local complexity," said John Graham, Chief Executive Officer, Zuellig Pharma. "This relocated depot will strengthen access to Japan within our regional network, helping us execute with greater reliability, compliance, and speed across the region."The Misato clinical depot will also provide a streamlined, turnkey solution for global sponsors seeking rapid and compliant market entry into Japan. Sponsors will benefit from the same rigorous operational excellence, regulatory adherence, and service consistency delivered by Zuellig Pharma's strategic network of clinical depots, without the overhead of building or managing costly standalone facilities. This milestone supports Zuellig Pharma's ongoing efforts to accelerate clinical development and improve patient access to innovative therapies across Asia Pacific.With this strategic move, Zuellig Pharma further strengthens its position as a trusted partner for global clinical development, combining scale, expertise, and agility whilst delivering high-quality, compliant clinical logistics and sourcing solutions across Asia Pacific.Hashtag: #ZuelligPharma #ClinicalTrials #ClinicalResearch #Healthcare #Pharmaceuticals #ColdChain #Logistics

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About Zuellig Pharma

Zuellig Pharma is a leading healthcare solutions company in Asia, and our purpose is to make healthcare more accessible to the communities we serve. We provide world-class distribution, commercialization, and clinical trial support services, underpinned by a strong culture of innovation to support the growing healthcare needs in this region. The company was founded a hundred years ago and has grown to become a multibillion-dollar business covering 18 markets with over 12,000 employees. Our people serve more than 200,000 medical facilities and work with over 450 clients, including the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world.