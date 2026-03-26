WRISE Prestige is the first firm in Hong Kong to offer the ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund (Income Share Class), marking a milestone partnership that reinforces its standing as a leading wealth management firm. The Fund’s Income share class * offers a target dividend yield of approximately 9%, combining strong historical performance with flexible, benchmark-unconstrained allocation to meet growing demand for income-generating solutions in Asia. The partnership underscores WRISE’s commitment to expanding its curated suite of institutional-grade investment solutions for sophisticated investors across the region.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - WRISE Group (""), one of Asia's fastest-growing independent wealth management firm, announced that, has established a strategic partnership with China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited (""), one of the region's most established asset managers. Through this collaboration, WRISE Prestige will serve as the first launch partner in Hong Kong with a period of exclusive access to the(INC share class), offering clients a compelling fixed income solution designed for yield and diversification. To mark the partnership and the launch of the exclusive share class, WRISE Prestige and ChinaAMC (HK) co-hosted an event yesterday to formally announce the collaboration and introduce the investment strategy behind the ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund to invited guests and clients.The ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund adopts a flexible, benchmark-unconstrained investment approach, allowing the fund manager to capitalise on opportunities across Asian credit markets dynamically. By focusing on fundamentally sound issuers, with a particular emphasis on China and the broader Asian region, the Fund seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns. Its strong historical track record underscoring the robustness of its investment process.Recent geopolitical tensions have triggered significant volatility across global financial markets, making diversified, income-oriented strategies that can navigate geopolitical uncertainty paramount for sophisticated investors seeking portfolio resilience. With a target dividend yield of approximately 9%*, the Fund's Income share class is positioned to address the increasing demand among Asian investors for stable and sufficient cash flow solutions. This income-focused strategy complements the broader portfolio needs of high-net-worth individuals seeking resilience and yield beyond traditional asset classes., said: "We are delighted to partner with ChinaAMC to bring the ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund (Income Share Class) to our clients as an exclusive launch in Hong Kong. In today's volatile geopolitical landscape, investors require solutions that can adapt to changing conditions while delivering consistent income. The ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund embodies this approach, offering flexible mandate and strong yield potential that make it a valuable addition to our curated platform.", said, "We are pleased to collaborate with WRISE Prestige to introduce the ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund (Income Share Class) to investors in Hong Kong. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering innovative and performance-driven investment solutions to a broader audience. With its focus on Asian bond markets and a flexible investment strategy, the Fund is well-suited to meet the income and diversification needs of investors in the region."This partnership highlights WRISE's ongoing strategy to broaden access to best-in-class asset managers and deliver tailored investment solutions that address the complex and evolving needs of private wealth clients across Asia.This document is issued by WRISE Prestige Securities Limited (CE No. BSJ229). This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, recommendation or advice to buy or sell any investment product, nor should it be regarded as investment research.Investment involves risks. The value of investments may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.The ChinaAMC Select Asia Bond Fund is authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") in Hong Kong. SFC authorization is not a recommendation or endorsement of the Fund nor does it guarantee the commercial merits of the Fund or its performance. It does not mean the Fund is suitable for all investors.Distributions (if any) are not guaranteed. Distribution rates are not indicative of the Fund's return. The Fund may pay distributions out of income and/or capital (or effectively out of capital), which may result in an immediate reduction of the Fund's net asset value.This document has not been reviewed by the SFC.* The Manager may at its discretion pay dividend out of capital or effectively out of the capital of the Funds. Payment of dividends out of capital amounts to a return or withdrawal of part of an investor's original investment or from any such capital gains attributable to that original investment. Any such distributions may result in an immediate reduction in the Net Asset Value per Unit.Hashtag: #WRISE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

WRISE Group

WRISE is one of Asia's fastest-growing financial firms, driven by strategic acquisitions of companies with deep expertise and solid foundations. With a strong presence across key financial hubs including Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha, Taipei and Tokyo, WRISE is home to one of the largest networks of independent qualified advisors. With over 400 employees located globally, supported by an ecosystem of over 200 financial intermediaries and access to eight booking centres worldwide, WRISE ensures unparalleled service and expertise in navigating today's financial landscape.



WRISE Group of companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management Middle East Ltd (DIFC, regulated by the DFSA), WRISE Prestige (Hong Kong) Limited, WRISE Prestige Securities (Hong Kong), WRISE Prestige Asset Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Capital (Hong Kong), WRISE Financial Services (Hong Kong) and affiliates including WeWrise Services.





China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Established in 2008, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("ChinaAMC (HK)") is a leading Chinese asset manager in Hong Kong. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Asset Management Co. Limited, one of the trusted asset managers and largest ETF provider in Mainland China with over USD 464.5 billion assets under management as of December 31, 2025.



ChinaAMC (HK) has amassed an impressive performance history in both active and passive investments over the past 17 years. Boasting robust expertise in a variety of asset classes, covering equities, fixed income, ETF, L&I products, digital assets, as well as mandates and investment advisory services. ChinaAMC (HK) adopts a global outlook to build a versatile platform catering to institutional and retail investors in the region and worldwide. All efforts align with their vision of being "Beyond China Expert".



