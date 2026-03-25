Delivering unprecedented full-stack visibility, the new OpenTelemetry-based solution eliminates storage silos, accelerates troubleshooting, and empowers IT teams with a seamless, vendor-agnostic monitoring pipeline.

The Problem: Too Many Dashboards, Not Enough Answers





The Solution: One Pipeline for Everything





What This Means in Practice: Tangible Business Value





Faster Troubleshooting and Reduced MTTR: When an incident occurs, IT teams can now visualize storage performance data side-by-side with application and infrastructure telemetry in a single, unified dashboard. This contextualized view drastically cuts the time required to identify and remediate root causes.

When an incident occurs, IT teams can now visualize storage performance data side-by-side with application and infrastructure telemetry in a single, unified dashboard. This contextualized view drastically cuts the time required to identify and remediate root causes. Zero Additional Licensing Costs: The integration is designed to work flawlessly with the monitoring platforms customers already have deployed. No need to procure, deploy, or train staff on a separate, standalone storage monitoring product.

The integration is designed to work flawlessly with the monitoring platforms customers already have deployed. No need to procure, deploy, or train staff on a separate, standalone storage monitoring product. Total Freedom and Flexibility: Because the solution is built entirely on the OpenTelemetry open standard, customers are protected from vendor lock-in. Should an organization decide to migrate to a different monitoring vendor in the future, the transition requires only a simple configuration update, not a complete architectural overhaul.

Because the solution is built entirely on the OpenTelemetry open standard, customers are protected from vendor lock-in. Should an organization decide to migrate to a different monitoring vendor in the future, the transition requires only a simple configuration update, not a complete architectural overhaul. Built to Last and Evolve: By contributing this integration directly to the open-source OpenTelemetry community, Tintri and Integration Plumbers foresee the tool continuously evolving alongside broader industry standards, rather than being constrained by a single vendor's proprietary roadmap.



Under the Hood: Built on OpenTelemetry Standards





AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - Tintri, innovator of the industry's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management platform for virtualized and containerized workloads, today announced a strategic partnership with Integration Plumbers, observability integration specialists. Together, the companies have launched a highly anticipated, no-cost, and open-source integration designed to seamlessly connect Tintri's intelligent VMstore platform to the modern monitoring ecosystems that enterprise IT teams rely on daily.This collaboration marks a significant milestone in enterprise infrastructure management, bridging the historical gap between storage arrays and application-level observability. By leveraging open standards, Tintri and Integration Plumbers are delivering maximum visibility without the burden of proprietary dependencies.In today's hyper-complex, cloud-native IT environments, every minute of downtime or performance degradation translates directly to lost revenue and diminished user experience. When an incident occurs, rapid root-cause analysis is critical. However, for many organizations, determining whether a performance bottleneck originates in the application code, the network layer, or the underlying storage system is a convoluted, manual process.Historically, storage monitoring has existed in a vacuum. Storage administrators utilize specialized, vendor-specific dashboards, while DevOps and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams rely on entirely different platforms for application and infrastructure monitoring. This fragmentation forces teams to log into multiple disconnected tools, manually correlate timestamps, and engage in time-consuming cross-departmental coordination. The result is a bloated Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR), increased operational costs, and unnecessary architectural complexity. IT teams are burdened with managing disparate monitoring systems, redundant alerts, and separate credentials just to piece together a holistic view of their infrastructure.The newly announced integration fundamentally transforms this paradigm by establishing a single, unified pipeline for all telemetry data. Built natively on OpenTelemetry, the rapidly adopted open industry standard for collecting, processing, and routing monitoring data; this solution ingests Tintri's granular storage metrics directly into the existing observability pipelines that IT teams already use.Rather than forcing engineers to consult a separate "storage only" application, this integration acts as a seamless data feed into a centralized command center. Tintri's VMstore is architected to track performance at the level of individual virtual machines and containerized applications, eschewing the traditional, opaque LUN or volume-level metrics. The data it generates is uniquely detailed, context-rich, and immediately actionable.This integration effortlessly surfaces VMstore's rich telemetry in whatever monitoring platform an enterprise has already standardized on, such as Grafana, Datadog, Dynatrace, Prometheus, and any other OpenTelemetry-compatible tool.The Tintri and Integration Plumbers partnership delivers immediate, measurable benefits to enterprise IT operations:For platform engineers and technical architects, the integration is engineered as a standard OpenTelemetry Collector component. It intelligently harvests metrics from both physical VMstore appliances and the Tintri Global Center management platform via robust REST APIs.Crucially, these metrics are meticulously mapped to OpenTelemetry semantic conventions. This standardization enables out-of-the-box correlation with Kubernetes environments and application-level telemetry. Standard Collector exporters facilitate the seamless routing of this data to any OTLP-compatible backend including Prometheus, ClickHouse, Datadog, and Dynatrace; requiring absolutely no modifications to the Tintri integration itself.Demonstrating a profound commitment to the open-source ethos, the project will be officially contributed to the OpenTelemetry ecosystem. It is architected from the ground up for long-term community maintainability and strict compliance with OTEL project standards.Tintri and Integration Plumbers will be hosting a 60-minute deep dive into OpenTelemetry-native storage observability, including a live technical demo on April 15, 2026 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. https://tintri.com/experience/tintri-integration-plumbers-4-15-26/ Hashtag: #Tintri #IntegrationPlumbers

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About Tintri

Tintri delivers the industry's only workload-aware, AI-powered data management platform, built specifically for virtualized and containerized workloads. Its VMstore platform autonomously manages data at the level of individual VMs, containers, and databases; providing per-workload automation, guaranteed QoS, and predictive analytics that eliminate routine tuning and troubleshooting. Recognized for this innovative approach, Tintri was named "Overall Data Storage Company of the Year" in the 2025 Data Breakthrough Awards. Learn more at tintri.com.

About Integration Plumbers

Integration Plumbers is an observability integration specialist that designs and builds custom OpenTelemetry collectors and pipelines for enterprise environments — making disparate systems speak a common observability language using open standards. Learn more at integrationplumbers.io.