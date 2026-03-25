Today’s biggest stars express individuality and confidence with natural diamonds



From left to right: Chase Infiniti, Rose Byrne, Keltie Knight, Barbie Ferreira (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - The 98th annual Academy Awards took place March 15th at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, effectively ending awards season with an unforgettable evening. The most notable actors in the world showcased the most classic, refined and distinctive diamond jewelry looks of the season. Below, we highlight the standout trends from the event.

Desert diamonds



Closely cropped necklaces

Closely cropped diamond necklaces in the form of torques, chokers and collars emerged as a defining styling choice, framing the neckline with brilliance and sculptural elegance. Jessie Buckley embraced the trend in a closely cropped diamond necklace by Chanel, while Elle Fanning selected a striking collar-style design by Cartier shaped like cascading wisteria, blending nature-inspired artistry with high jewelry craftsmanship. Kylie Jenner opted for a bold interpretation with an oversized diamond cluster necklace by Lorraine Schwartz, delivering maximum impact through scale and sparkle, while Arden Cho wore a stunning choker in the shape of feathers by Messika. Kate Hudson also leaned into the silhouette with a collar necklace by Garatti High Jewelry, reinforcing the growing prominence of diamond pieces worn close to the collarbone. Diamond Brooches Brooches made a confident return to the red carpet, emerging as one of the evening’s most expressive accessories. Hudson Williams, among the first actors to arrive, helped set the tone in a sparkling brooch by BVLGARI. Jeremy Pope embraced the trend with multiple brooches by Anabela Chan Jewelry, while Damson Idris wore a custom piece from his own brand, DIDRIS. The styling momentum of sparkling diamonds against black tie continued across the carpet, with Fortune Feimster, Milo Manheim, Kumail Nanjiani, Joe Alwyn, Kieran Culkin, Wagner Moura, and Raphael Saadiq all incorporating brooches into their looks. Channing Tatum and Shaboozey also participated in the diamond brooch trend, with Shaboozey notably wearing two brooches, including one styled as a neck closure, highlighting the accessory’s renewed versatility and modern appeal. Once again Desert diamonds were front and center, further confirming it as the standout diamond trend of the season. Rose Byrne wore the most important diamond high jewelry of the year in a sculptural torque necklace featuring a 22.58 carat fancy yellow-brown pear-shaped Desert diamond, and an Arizona Blue ceramic and 18k rose gold ring centering a 16.54 Ashoka-cut diamond sourced from Botswana, both one-of-a-kind pieces by legendary design house TAFFIN. Chase Infiniti wore the ‘Summer’ Choker Necklace from De Beers London’s Metamorphosis 2023 Couture Collection, featuring a fancy intense yellow cushion diamond at its center; Drops of Light fancy vivid yellow pear-shaped diamond jacket earrings; and Aura fancy yellow cushion-cut Diamond Line Bracelet all by De Beers London. Barbie Ferreira wore the Arpeggia Three Line Diamond Necklace with varying shades of sunlit white and yellow diamonds, and Talisman Chandelier Diamond Earrings featuring yellow rough diamonds and white polished diamonds, both from De Beers London. Keltie Knight wore fancy intense yellow Asscher-cut diamond drop earrings , a fancy yellow radiant-cut diamond ring, and a smoky yellow-brown diamond ring, all by Premier Gem.

Hashtag: #adiamondisforever #naturaldiamonds #diamonds #Desertdiamonds #VanityFair #Oscars

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About De Beers Group

Established in 1888, De Beers Group is the world's leading diamond company with expertise in the exploration, mining, marketing and retailing of diamonds. Together with its joint venture partners, De Beers Group employs more than 20,000 people across the diamond pipeline and is the world's largest diamond producer by value, with diamond mining operations in Botswana, Canada, Namibia and South Africa. Innovation sits at the heart of De Beers Group's strategy as it develops a portfolio of offers that span the diamond value chain, including its jewellery houses, De Beers Jewellers and Forevermark, and other pioneering solutions such as diamond sourcing and traceability initiatives Tracr and GemFair. De Beers Group also provides leading services and technology to the diamond industry in the form of education and laboratory services via De Beers Institute of Diamonds and a wide range of diamond sorting, detection and classification technology systems via De Beers Group Ignite. De Beers Group is committed to 'Building Forever,' a holistic and integrated approach for creating a better future – where safety, human rights and ethical integrity continue to be paramount; where communities thrive and the environment is protected; and where there are equal

opportunities for all. De Beers Group is a member of the Anglo American PLC group. For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.

