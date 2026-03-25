HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP), Ministry of Commerce, successfully hosted "Thai Night Hong Kong 2026" on 18 March 2026 at the Ballroom, JW Marriott Hong Kong, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China. The event aimed to foster business networking and promote collaboration between Thai entrepreneurs and international partners in the film and entertainment industry, with over 517 participants from across the global entertainment sector, including investors, content creators, and media representatives.The event was graciously presided over by Her Royal Highness Princess Ubolratana Rajakanya Sirivadhana Barnavadi, who continues to play a vital role in supporting and promoting Thailand's film and entertainment industry on the global stage. The occasion also provided a valuable platform for Thai entrepreneurs to expand business opportunities and strengthen international partnerships.Thai Night Hong Kong 2026 was held alongside the Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) 2026, one of Asia's leading marketplaces for film and television content. The event served as a platform to celebrate the achievements of Thailand's entertainment industry while showcasing the capabilities of Thai content creators to global buyers, investors, and industry stakeholders.This year's event was presented under the theme "Reimagining Thailand", highlighting Thailand as a comprehensive creative destination for film and entertainment production. The concept reflects the country's strengths in skilled talent, diverse filming locations, internationally recognized production standards, and advanced post-production capabilities.The atmosphere of the event was vibrant and dynamic, with participants from various countries engaging in discussions, exchanging insights, and exploring opportunities for co-production and investment within Thailand's entertainment sector.In addition, the event featured live performances by Thai entertainment industry players, demonstrating the creativity and production excellence of Thai content. These performances blended contemporary storytelling with cultural identity, leaving a strong impression on international attendees and reinforcing Thailand's position as a compelling creative partner on the global stage.The successful organization of Thai Night Hong Kong 2026 reflects growing international interest in Thailand's entertainment industry and underscores its potential as a key player in the global content landscape. The event also served as an important platform for Thai entrepreneurs to expand their market reach and build sustainable partnerships with international stakeholders.Hashtag: #DITP

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