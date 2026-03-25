ManpowerGroup Greater China and Beacon Group Partner with FGA Trust and Payment Asia to Launch "Talent in HK" Program

From left to right: Ms. Lancy Chui, Senior Vice President of ManpowerGroup Greater China; Ms. June Leung, Founder of Beacon Group; Ms. Helen Chen, Chief Strategy Officer of FGA Trust

ManpowerGroup Greater China (2180.HK): As the exclusive career development partner of the project, ManpowerGroup will leverage its extensive network and expertise to provide career planning, internship matching, and employment guidance, bridging the gap between graduation and professional life, and help students to have a smooth transition from academies to careers.

Beacon Group (parent company BExcellent Group Holdings Limited 1775.HK): As one of the initiators of the project with 37 years of experience in the education sector, Beacon Group will provide personalized academic consulting and profile enhancement, provide better guidance and adaptation for candidates to pursuit their study in Hong Kong. Its deep roots in the education sector help families navigate educational choices and avoid scams or unnecessary hurdles.

FGA Trust (TCSP license: TC008341): As the structural architect and asset trustee, FGA Trust will establish a specialized trust framework with individual sub-accounts for each student. This ensures funds for tuition, housing, and living expenses are managed with clear traceability, mitigating risks of fraud or improper spending.

Payment Asia: As the primary channel partner, Payment Asia provides secure and compliant collection channels, ensuring the seamless transfer of funds into the program's dedicated accounts.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 March 2026 - ManpowerGroup Greater China Limited (Stock Code: 2180.HK), a leading global workforce solutions provider, and Beacon Group (parent company BExcellent Group Holdings Limited, listed on the Main Board of the HKEX, Stock Code: 1775.HK), a renowned Hong Kong educational institution, today announced the joint launch of the "Talent in HK" Youth and Family Life Service Security Program.This forward-looking initiative is supported by Payment Asia , a leading payment platform in Hong Kong, providing streamlined payment channels. FGA Trust will serve as the third-party custodian. The program aims to establish an institutionalized, transparent, and collaborative ecosystem, providing end-to-end protection from education and academic support to life services and career consultancy, while injecting long-term momentum into Hong Kong's strategy to attract and retain international talent.As Hong Kong continues to attract top-tier students globally, many non-local students face challenges adapting to a new cultural environment upon arrival. Recently, there has been a rising trend in crimes targeting this demographic, including scams involving impersonation of government or academic institutions, as well as telecommunications and online fraud. These incidents pose substantial threats to talents' personal and financial security, causing significant concern for their families.In response to these social concerns and to reinforce the comprehensive security net for international students, ManpowerGroup, Beacon Group, and FGA Trust have initiated this program to provide stable, orderly support and ensure the long-term residency of talent in Hong Kong.The "Talent in HK" program offers comprehensive life services for students and their families. Beacon Group will provide a long-term study plan spanning three to five years, including customized education, admissions services, profile enhancement, and application support. Simultaneously, ManpowerGroup will facilitate internships, visa arrangements, and long-term career development services.Once a student receives an admission offer, parents can inject tuition and living expenses through Payment Asia's official channels into a dedicated project account monitored by FGA Trust. This ensures financial security and the precise disbursement of funds. The entire process will be followed by an audit report, ensuring a smooth transition from campus to the workplace. The program's website is expected to go live around mid-April this year, with official applications opening in May.In an era of intensifying global competition for higher education and talent, Hong Kong remains a pivotal international financial and educational hub. Non-local students are not only a vital component of the education system but also a driving force for cross-cultural exchange and future professional talent. They are estimated to contribute over HK$10 billion in tuition fees annually, serving as a significant pillar of the local economy.The core strength of the program lies in its innovative collaborative model, bringing together industry leaders:Studying abroad is the starting point for talent development in Hong Kong. Proactive financial arrangements reduce uncertainty during status transitions and life settlement, increasing the willingness of talent to remain in the city long-term. Data suggests that initiatives like the Top Talent Pass Scheme (TTPS) continue to drive local consumption, with rents for small-to-medium residential units expected to rise by 5% this year.Ms. Lancy Chui, Senior Vice President of ManpowerGroup Greater China, stated: "We understand the strong desire of non-local graduates to work in Hong Kong. By providing proactive career planning and internship arrangements, we can reduce uncertainty during their transition into the local workforce, helping them settle and contribute to Hong Kong's market."Ms. June Leung, Founder of Beacon Group, noted: "Talent cultivation requires long-term education. We are delighted to initiate this program, integrating academic support with life security and career development to provide a comprehensive, forward-looking environment for talent growth."Ms. Helen Chen, Chief Strategy Officer of FGA Trust, added: "Protecting the financial security and well-being of international students is both a social responsibility and a key to consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international education hub. This program ensures a seamless transition from study to employment, transforming international talent into a long-term driver for Hong Kong's development."The launch of "Talent in HK" marks a significant step from fragmented support to a comprehensive ecosystem. Through institutional innovation and cross-sector collaboration, the program aims to provide a safe harbor for international students and their families, contributing to Hong Kong's goal of becoming a global talent hub.Hashtag: #FGA #Trust #Talent #Career

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FGA Trust

FGA Trust (TCSP License No. TC008341) is a premier trust and fiduciary services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, offering comprehensive wealth solutions to an international clientele. We specialize in trustee services, all-asset custody, and strategic financial planning. This core expertise is uniquely enhanced by our integrated lifestyle management, delivering a truly holistic approach to wealth preservation and growth.