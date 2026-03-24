Reimagining Wellness and Inspiring a New State of Everyday Wellbeing

Mannings House: Mannings understands that everyone's wellness journey is different, which is why the Mannings House sits as the starting point, an inviting space where guests can ease into their experience by getting to know their own mind-body condition. The Mannings Professional Health Team will offer a range of complimentary wellness assessments, including the Health Pod, Skin Assessment, AI Hair & Scalp Assessment, Modern Chinese Medicine Consultation, Cardiovascular & Stress Monitor, and Body Composition Analysis. With personalised insights based on ndividual results, participants can quickly understand their wellness needs and navigate the rest of the themed zones with clarity – helping them discover their own wellness track towards holistic health. BoostUP Stage: Get ready for countless unexpected collaborations on the BoostUP Stage! From Cantopop to classical music, high-energy workouts to mindfulness breathing, and coffee to matcha – there are untold paths toward wellness waiting to be encountered. The BoostUP Stage is primed to deliver an unprecedented sensory experience for every participant. Bloom Garden: Offers a variety of experiences to rejuvenate body and mind. From pilates to sound healing and aroma workshops, the garden leads visitors to rediscover passion and curiosity, through holistic experiences that relax mind, body and spirit, bringing a deeper understanding of individual preferences, opening new goals for inner and outer well-being, on the journey towards being your best self. Wellness Village: A curated marketplace offering an array of innovative wellness and beauty products, including brands: Mannings Guardian, 50 Megumi, Abbott, Colgate, Dermacept, DR. ALTHEA, FATION, FineNutri, G-NiiB, lilyeve, narka, REAL BARRIER, SHIMBI METHOD and TORRIDEN. Participants explore the latest health trends and experience comprehensive nourishment and rejuvenation, inside-out and outside-in. Play Zone: Where friendly competition meets pure fun. Team challenges, playful games, and moments of laughter, because wellness is a natural state and humans naturally like to play. Breathing Corner: A quiet corner to pause and reset. No instructions, no schedule. Just space to breathe, rest, and be.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - In a fast‑paced city where pressure and information overload are part of daily life, the definition of health has expanded beyond the absence of illness. For many Hongkongers, health now encompasses sleep quality, emotional balance, appearance confidence, and a sense of connection with others – for a more holistic, lifestyle‑driven state of wellbeing. It is highly individual, yet strengthened through community support.This April, Mannings is teaming up with Charlz Ng, a Hong Kong–based wellness advocate, brand strategist, and community builder, to bring Wellness from concept to everyday practice through the. The wellness & beauty discovery playground pop up will take place onat the. Designed as a, Mannings BoostUP blends interactive experiences, mind‑body sessions, community‑driven activities, and a range of complimentary health assessments from the Mannings Professional Health Team. The goal is simple but transformative: to inspire everyone to move beyond reactive health habits and discover their own version of a good state at their own pace, in their own way.As Hong Kong's leading Health & Beauty retailer with deep roots in the city for over 50 years, Mannings has accompanied generations of customers with authentic products, trusted advice and caring service. In recent years, the Mannings brand has evolved into The Trusted Advisor for Wellness, reflecting a growing public desire for more complete and balanced approach to wellbeing – not just physically, but emotionally, socially, and in everyday confidence. For younger generations in particular, they are looking for wellness that feels fun, relatable and part of real life.That's why Mannings is stepping outside the store and into the community, creating fresh, lively and varied wellness experiences that are easy to join and enjoyable for all. Through, we are bringing together local wellness experts, movement leaders, and diverse communities to reimagine what Wellness can look and feel like, turning it into a "Wellness Buffet" where everyone can explore and try something new, elevating their holistic wellbeing. From young people to families to anyone curious about feeling better, Mannings BoostUp aims to spark a more vibrant, connected wellness culture across the city."Today's customers see health as much more than 'pills when you're ill'. They aspire to build a richer, more vibrant life for themselves, nurturing their physical, emotional, appearance and social wellbeing every day. As Hong Kong's Trusted Advisor for Wellness, Mannings is committed to supporting our customers on this journey – through professional expertise, technology and community networks. Mannings BoostUP marks an important milestone in how we re-imagine wellness and embodies our commitment to grow together with the city.""Our customers are increasingly embracing wellness as a holistic, lifestyle‑driven pursuit. Mannings BoostUP is an experiential platform where wellness becomes immersive, uplifting and part of everyday life. Through these experiences, we invite customers to reconnect meaningfully with their complete selves, so that everyone can explore their own version of 'being in good state', at their own pace.": "At Mannings BoostUP, you don't need to be an athlete or gym enthusiast. We aren't chasing records or keeping score, we're here to help people understand themselves a little better. That's why partnering with Mannings felt natural to us. We share the belief that wellness should be part of daily life, and that everyone should be able to engage with it in their own way. It's about the courage to try something new, the joy of discovery, and the magic that happens when we move together."The two‑day festival brings together over 50 wellness experts, movement leaders and community builders, offering 40+ experiences across six curated zones. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or simply health‑curious, the Fiesta is designed for absolutely everyone – it's fun, accessible, social and endlessly explorable.The Mannings BoostUP is more than an event, it's a citywide celebration inviting Hong Kong people to reconnect with themselves and with one another. Set against our magnificent harbour on the stylish West Kowloon Cultural District, Mannings BoostUP blends movement, music, recovery and restorative stillness, encouraging everyone to step back from the rush and touch the earth again. By bringing together diverse wellness communities, the event aims to spark conversation, connection, and insight – bringing Wellness back into neighbourhoods and city lifestyles, making it feel accessible, personal, and the natural way forward.25–26 April 2026 (Saturday + Sunday), 9:00am – 7:00pmGreat Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha TsuiSix themed zones, two stages, 40+ experiences, star‑coach classes, Play Zone movement challenges, mind‑body recovery workshops, wellness expert talks, and more. (*HK$100 (1‑day pass), HK$180 (2‑day pass)HK$200 (1‑day pass), HK$360 (2‑day pass)HK$300 (1-day pass)On sale now. Early‑bird offer available until 15 April 2026Hashtag: #Mannings #TrustedAdvisorForWellness #HealthandBeauty #ManningsBoostUP #ReimagineWellnessTogether #WellnessAndBeautyFiesta #DFIRetailGroup

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About Mannings

Mannings, the health and beauty business of DFI Retail Group, is Hong Kong's largest health and beauty retailer, recognised No.1 Most Preferred Brand* for 6 consecutive years (2021-2026), operating over 300 outlets, including more than 60 in-store pharmacies, across Hong Kong and Macau. With a diverse range of products and services, Mannings is committed to integrating the concept of Wellness into our daily lives while pioneering a new era of health. By offering innovative health technologies, AI solutions, preventive healthcare, self-managed health tools, and digital wellness and beauty solutions, Mannings empowers individuals and families to prioritize their well-being. Mannings also provides complimentary professional services to safeguard the community's health and beauty.

