KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - What started as a festive giveaway quickly gained traction over the weekend, as Shopee treated Malaysians to 60,000 cups of Buttercrème Lattés. Launched in collaboration with ZUS COFFEE, the campaign invited users to participate in Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game for a chance to win a free drink, drawing strong participation across outlets nationwide.
Queues swelled during peak hours as Malaysians turned up in full force across different states, including Melaka, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, to claim their free drinks. Across more than 860 ZUS COFFEE outlets, the steady stream of customers showed no signs of slowing down amidst the festive period.
With thousands of Malaysians trying their luck on the Shopee game during their balik kampung journeys, Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game became one of the ways the platform celebrated Hari Raya with its users. As people travelled between celebrations and reunited with loved ones, the Buttercrème Latté by ZUS COFFEE, offered a timely refreshment during long travels and festivities. Building on the success of the initiative, Shopee continues to roll out localised campaigns that enhance user experience in timely and meaningful ways.
Don’t Miss Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game, Join Now Before 25 March.
With the exclusive giveaway slated to end on 25 March, Malaysians can still head over to the Shopee app to try their luck with Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game for a chance to score a Buttercrème Latté from ZUS COFFEE on the house. Alternatively, Malaysians can tune in to TV3 Buletin Utama from 8 PM to 10 PM to scan the QR code and join the game directly. Don’t forget to snap a photo and share the special moment with friends and family on social media using #ShopeeRayaKopiPercuma.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ZUSCOFFEE #Giveaway #Raya
Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities. Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.
Queues swelled during peak hours as Malaysians turned up in full force across different states, including Melaka, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang, to claim their free drinks. Across more than 860 ZUS COFFEE outlets, the steady stream of customers showed no signs of slowing down amidst the festive period.
With thousands of Malaysians trying their luck on the Shopee game during their balik kampung journeys, Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game became one of the ways the platform celebrated Hari Raya with its users. As people travelled between celebrations and reunited with loved ones, the Buttercrème Latté by ZUS COFFEE, offered a timely refreshment during long travels and festivities. Building on the success of the initiative, Shopee continues to roll out localised campaigns that enhance user experience in timely and meaningful ways.
Don’t Miss Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game, Join Now Before 25 March.
With the exclusive giveaway slated to end on 25 March, Malaysians can still head over to the Shopee app to try their luck with Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma game for a chance to score a Buttercrème Latté from ZUS COFFEE on the house. Alternatively, Malaysians can tune in to TV3 Buletin Utama from 8 PM to 10 PM to scan the QR code and join the game directly. Don’t forget to snap a photo and share the special moment with friends and family on social media using #ShopeeRayaKopiPercuma.
Hashtag: #Shopee #ZUSCOFFEE #Giveaway #Raya
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Shopee
Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.
Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.