(Top) Malaysians queue outside the ZUS COFFEE outlet at Jalan Masjid Tanah Ria Utama, Melaka (Bottom) Users participating in the Shopee Raya Kopi Percuma tap & win game









KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - What started as a festive giveaway quickly gained traction over the weekend, astreated Malaysians toof Buttercrème Lattés. Launched in collaboration withhe campaign invited users to participate ingame for a chance to win a free drink, drawing strong participation across outlets nationwide.Queues swelled during peak hours as Malaysians turned up in full force across different states, includingto claim their free drinks. Across more thanthe steady stream of customers showed no signs of slowing down amidst the festive period.With thousands of Malaysians trying their luck on the Shopee game during theirjourneys,became one of the ways the platform celebrated Hari Raya with its usersAs people travelled between celebrations and reunited with loved ones, the Buttercrème Latté by, offered a timely refreshment during long travels and festivities. Building on the success of the initiative,continues to roll out localised campaigns that enhance user experience in timely and meaningful ways.With the exclusive giveaway slated to end onMalaysians can still head over to the Shopee app to try their luck withfor a chance to score a Buttercrème Latté fromon the house. Alternatively, Malaysians can tune in tofromto scan the QR code and join the game directly. Don’t forget to snap a photo and share the special moment with friends and family on social media usingHashtag: #Shopee #ZUSCOFFEE #Giveaway #Raya

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Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.





Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.