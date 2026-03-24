Driving "Attract In" and "Go Global", Accelerating Hong Kong’s Greentech Ecosystem Development

HKSTP held the “Green is Action: GreenTech Hub 1st Anniversary Showcase”, Professor Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, (middle, front row), Dr Sunny Chai Chairman of HKSTP (5th from Left), and Mr Terry Wong, CEO of HKST (5th from right), together with GreenTech Hub partners attended the celebration ceremony to mark the first anniversary of GreenTech Hub.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today hosted the "Green is Action: GreenTech Hub 1st Anniversary Showcase" at InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, highlighting the achievements of Hong Kong's leading hub for green innovation over the past year.In its first year, GreenTech Hub expanded its partner network from 16 to 20 public-private organisations. By facilitating 360 business matching and hosting more than 100 greentech themed events, the GreenTech Hub is injecting new momentum into Hong Kong's development as an international green technology and green finance centre.The celebration ceremony for the 1st Anniversary Showcase was officiated by, he said: "The anniversary of GreenTech Hub today is just the beginning. In collaboration with our three major I&T parks, the Government will continue to invest in I&T infrastructure and foster the development of strategic industries, with a view to enhancing the overall I&T ecosystem and promoting interactive development of the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors."remarked, "The first anniversary of GreenTech Hub proves that Hong Kong is where global green innovation converges and scales. We have attracted world-class R&D to the city while enabling homegrown greentech to be deployed worldwide for sustainable development. Through strategic partnerships, HKSTP is forging closer connections between research, industry, capital and real-world application scenarios, accelerating commercialisation and strengthening Hong Kong's development into an international green technology and green finance hub."HKSTP announced the addition of four new partners to GreenTech Hub: CLP Holdings Limited, CTF Services Limited, Invest Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, further strengthening Hong Kong's green technology collaboration network. The GreenTech Hub brings together 20 partners spanning private enterprises, public bodies, universities, and industry associations. This collaborative ecosystem facilitates business opportunities, fosters knowledge exchange and best practices, and bridges financing gaps to expedite green technology development. Furthermore, leading local universities within the partner network offer talent training, testing facilities, and application scenarios for greentech solutions, speeding the journey from R&D to commercial impact.HKSTP's greentech ecosystem encompasses over 230 greentech companies, spanning new energy, green building, smart city solutions and green fintech. As the city's leading collaborative platform for green innovation in the city, GreenTech Hub works closely with its partners to provide comprehensive support for park companies, fast-track the real-world application of green solutions, and further drive the synergistic development of green technology and green finance.The event featured a keynote address by Mr. Ethan N. Elkind, Director of the Climate Program at the Center for Law, Energy and the Environment (CLEE) at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, who shared insights on global green development trends. Representatives from GreenTech Hub partners and park companies also shared their insights during two thematic panel sessions focusing on ecosystem collaboration and global expansion strategies.To further elevate Hong Kong's international profile and thought leadership in green technology, HKSTP plans to publish its. GreenTech covers a broad range of areas, including new energy, energy storage and carbon trading, with battery and energy storage technology identified as one of our key focus areas. Given the strong growth potential of this sector, a dedicated research study would provide a more comprehensive review of the industry landscape and help identify the critical success factors needed to accelerate the commercialisation of battery and energy storage technologies.As a two-way platform, GreenTech Hub has successfully attracted non-local greentech companies to establish a presence in Hong Kong while supporting local greentech ventures in expanding into international markets. Featured breakthrough technology solutions included:Aurabeat has developed EcoSonic, a sonic air filtration technology combining AG+ silver-ion coating with sonic emitters, designed specifically for the commercial and industrial HVAC market. Its patented technology can reduce filter pressure drop by up to 70%, save up to 50% in energy, and improve indoor air quality. The solution has already been deployed in projects including the MTR, Hysan and Marina Bay Financial Centre in Singapore, demonstrating the strength of Hong Kong greentech in overseas markets.Gotion High-Tech is a world-leading provider of new energy batteries and green energy solutions. Its smart mobile energy storage charging unit, equipped with 209kWh large-capacity energy storage and 150kW high-power fast charging capability, supports a wide range of new energy transport and application scenarios, offering a breakthrough solution for EV charging infrastructure.Harmony SkyTech showcased an electric vertical take-off and landing fixed-wing drone and related application solutions. These can be widely deployed in scenarios including power grid inspection, oil and gas pipeline inspection, surveying and mapping, logistics, and the transport of critical supplies, underscoring the immense potential of green low-altitude technologies.Lihe Technology specialises in environmental monitoring, water management and industrial automation. Its fully automated AI water quality monitoring system enables smart, highly efficient and precise monitoring. Through strategic collaboration with a GreenTech Hub partner, the company has established Hong Kong's first branch of a National Engineering Research Centre of Advanced Technology and Equipment for Water Environmental Pollution Monitoring — Marine Eco-Tech Innovation Centre, driving the application and development of related technologies in Hong Kong.One Energy provides a one-stop e-mobility solution covering electric motorcycles, smart battery swapping stations and battery management systems. Its technology effectively shortens energy replenishment time, improves safety and enhances operational efficiency. The company has successfully expanded its footprint into Southeast Asia, Europe and Africa.Hashtag: #HKSTP

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Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), established in 2001, has built a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, supporting 12 unicorns, nurturing over 16,000 research talents, and hosting more than 2,400 technology companies from 24 countries and regions specializing in biomedicine, AI and robotics, fintech, and smart city development. HKSTP is dedicated to positioning Hong Kong as an international I&T hub.



To align with Hong Kong's future development, HKSTP is committed to attracting and cultivating I&T talent, accelerating the commercialization of innovative outcomes, and providing comprehensive support for technology companies and professionals on their innovation journey. Its vibrant I&T ecosystem continues to grow, encompassing Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, and three InnoParks in Tai Po, Yuen Long, and Tseung Kwan O. These facilities drive advancements in applied technology, focusing on industries such as advanced manufacturing, micro- electronics, and biotechnology, steering Hong Kong toward new industrialization.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, located in Futian, Shenzhen, leverages the strategic advantage of "support of the Motherland, connecting to the world." It serves as a bridge for "bringing in and going global," actively fostering cross-border I&T collaboration. The Shenzhen Branch supports global technology companies and professionals by providing research and collaboration spaces, with a focus on enterprises in seven key sectors: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech, and sustainable development.



HKSTP is dedicated to advancing Hong Kong's I&T development by providing research infrastructure, startup and enterprise support services, professional investment and business expertise, fostering partnership networks, and attracting top talent. These efforts drive innovation as a new engine for economic growth for Hong Kong. More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.



