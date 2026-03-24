European Excellence Takes Centre Stage at FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026

FHA Food & Beverage: Hall 5 | Booth 5G4-01



Hall 5 | Booth 5G4-01 ProWine Asia: Hall 10| Booth 10E5-01



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - The European Union (EU) announces its participation as Region of Honour with dedicated Pavilions at, one of the region’s most important food and beverage exhibitions.Taking place from, visitors will be able to experience the finest of European gastronomy:At: Singapore ExpoBringing together the best from, the EU Pavilion will present an exceptional range of premium food and beverages, offering an inspiring journey through Europe’s rich culinary heritage.H.E. Artis Bertulis, European Union Ambassador to Singapore, statesInstitutional stakeholders, buyers, retailers and distributors are warmly invited to join us for theThe Pavilion will be inaugurated by Ambassador H.E Artis Bertulis and Mr Diego Canga, acting Deputy Director-General at the Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development of the European Commission. The opening ceremony will feature a special live cooking show by the Pavilion’s Star Chef.You can register for the opening ceremony here Registrations close onAttendance requires online registration for FHA-Food & Hospitality Asia 2026, which you can do here

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About the EU Pavilions

The Pavilions at FHA FnB and ProWine will highlight European agri-food excellence.



Visitors can look forward to tastings of distinctive European products, as well as a vibrant programme of interactive experiences and a wide range of beverages.



Renowned chefs will host live cooking shows, creatively blending European ingredients, including products with geographical indications and organic certification, with traditional local flavours and showcasing their versatility for the Singapore market.



The Pavilions will host expert-led educational sessions delivered by European and Singaporean specialists. These sessions will explore key categories including dairy products, table olives, olive oil and vinegars, meat and meat products, fruit and vegetables, egg products and confectionery. Buyers, retailers and distributors will gain valuable insights into EU standards and discover new opportunities tailored for the Singapore market.