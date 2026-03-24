Etiqa Insurance Singapore — The pioneer in reintroducing Takaful insurance to Singapore after more than a decade, with deep expertise and a dedicated Shariah advisory framework.

— The pioneer in reintroducing Takaful insurance to Singapore after more than a decade, with deep expertise and a dedicated Shariah advisory framework. AIA Singapore — One of the nation's leading life and health insurers with extensive distribution capabilities, broad community reach and a diverse customer base.



[1] https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/takaful-global-market-report





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Etiqa Insurance Singaporeand AIA Singapore today announced a strategic distribution partnership to broaden access to Shariah-compliant, values-based Takaful solutions across Singapore. This collaboration marks an important milestone in advancing the Islamic insurance landscape locally and enabling more customers, both Muslim and non-Muslim alike, to benefit from ethical, transparent and socially responsible financial solutions.Under the partnership, Etiqa Insurance Singapore's suite of Shariah-compliant Family Takaful products will be distributed through AIA Singapore and AIA Financial Advisers, the nation's largest tied distribution channel comprising more than. This expanded reach significantly increases accessibility and choice for customers seeking principled and values-aligned protection and savings options.Global demand for Takaful continues to rise as consumers increasingly prioritise financial solutions aligned with their personal values. The global Takaful market is projected to grow from US$36.5 billion in 2025 to US$63.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%[1]. Since launching its Takaful offerings, Etiqa Insurance Singapore has seen strong and accelerating momentum, supported by rising consumer awareness and growing confidence in Shariah-compliant financial protection.The partnership brings together the complementary strengths of both insurers to build a more cohesive and accessible Takaful ecosystem:Together, the two organisations are positioned to significantly expand the availability, understanding and adoption of Takaful solutions in Singapore."This partnership marks an important step in advancing access to Shariah-compliant protection and savings solutions in Singapore," said Claudia Soh, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "By leveraging AIA's extensive distribution network and strong presence within the Muslim community, we can scale Takaful solutions more effectively and reach customer groups that have historically been underserved. As demand for values-aligned financial planning grows, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to inclusive and responsible insurance.""This partnership with Etiqa is a pivotal step in our commitment to inclusivity and we are excited to work together," said Alvin Fu, Chief Distribution Officer, AIA Singapore. "By integrating Etiqa's Shariah-compliant expertise with our highly professional AIA insurance representatives, we can serve a wider customer base, close protection gaps and help more families live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."While rooted in Islamic principles, Shariah-compliant, values-based Takaful solutions serve a broad spectrum of customers and appeal to increasingly values-driven consumers seeking ethical, transparent and socially responsible financial protection and savings solutions beyond the Muslim community.Beyond distribution, Etiqa Insurance Singapore shares a long-term commitment to raising awareness, understanding and adoption of Takaful solutions across Singapore. Through educational programmes and community engagement initiatives, the partnership aims to enhance financial literacy, deepen understanding of Takaful principles and bring Takaful education directly to underserved communities, empowering consumers to make informed decisions on protection and savings.Hashtag: #EtiqaSingapore #EtiqaSG

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.



EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile. EIPL is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture combining local market expertise with international insurance knowledge, with 69% ownership by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group operating across 13 countries.







About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR[2], Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR[3], and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.



The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.



AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.



AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes "1299" for HKD counter and "81299" for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol "AAGIY".



