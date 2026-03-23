Vincom Retail unites hundreds of partners to pioneer the future of retail in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - On March 20, 2026, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vincom Retail hosted the event "The New Era - Partnering to Shape the Future", welcoming more than 500 domestic and international partners. The large-scale forum served as a platform for stakeholders to exchange market perspectives, update on emerging trends, and explore collaboration opportunities as Vietnam's retail sector enters a new growth cycle.The event brought together 500 key partners, including leading international retail brands such as UNIQLO, MUJI, Decathlon, Pandora, CGV, AEON Beta Cinema, SuperPark, KOHNAN, Central Retail, WinMart, Starbucks, Dookki, Guardian, and MEDICARE, alongside major domestic brands and chains including ACFC, Maison, Phoenix Group, Golden Gate, Aladdin Group, Takahiro, RuNam, Highlands Coffee, and The New Playground...At the event, Vincom Retail's leadership emphasized the rapid transformation of the retail industry, where shopping malls and commercial streets are evolving beyond traditional retail spaces to become lifestyle destinations. These destinations integrate immersive experiences, foster community connections, and lead modern consumption trends. This shift reflects changing consumer behavior, with a growing preference for experience, emotion, and interaction over mere purchasing and ownership.Setting the direction for future growth, Vincom Retail unveiled its strategic vision toward 2030, focusing on developing world-class destinations. The company aims to position itself as a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Asia, setting benchmarks in trend leadership and customer experience, with a diverse and expansive asset portfolio and an extended international footprint supported by a global ecosystem. This unique platform enables pioneering brands and concepts to converge and co-create breakthrough experiences, many of which are being introduced in Vietnam for the first time, delivering fresh value to consumers while shaping the future of retail and establishing new regional standards.In terms of product strategy, Vincom Retail is focusing on two core formats. Vincom Mega Mall is positioned as a "Mega Shoppertainment Destination", a large-scale experiential hub that leads market trends. Meanwhile, Vincom Collection is developed as a "Retail-tainment Destination", combining shopping and tourism, built around five key pillars: Play - Discover - Shop - Savor - Relax.A prime example is the "super destination" model integrating Retail - Tourism - Entertainment at Vinhomes Green Paradise Can Gio, featuring 15 next-generation retail complexes. Among them, Vincom Mega Mall Can Gio and Vincom Collection Cosmo Bay are the first projects to be unveiled, promising multi-layered experiences that harmonize with nature and prioritize sustainable operations.Beyond strategic insights, the forum also featured real-world success stories and forward-looking perspectives from pioneering brands that have helped shape Vietnam's evolving experiential retail landscape. Mr. Vu Ngoc Thuan, Founder of restaurant chains Longwang, Tianlong, Bo To Quan Moc, and GMaster, shared: "Partnering with platforms like Vincom provides a strong launchpad for brands to accelerate growth, expand further, and professionalize according to international standards."Mr. Shin Jae Hyuk, representative of Dookki, also highlighted growth strategies to capture market opportunities: "Together with our trusted partner Vincom, we will continue to create new milestones for Vietnam's F&B market. Our goal is not only to sell tteokbokki, but to deliver the joyful culture of Korean cuisine to customers at an accessible price point."Vincom Retail plays a critical role as a developer, platform, and connector, bringing international brands to Vietnam while supporting Vietnamese brands in their journey to expand globally.Additionally, SuperPark, a global indoor activity park brand, shared insights into the development of family-oriented active entertainment, one of the fastest-growing trends in next-generation shopping malls. These real-world examples highlight the strong opportunities for brands to collaborate with Vincom Retail to scale operations, develop innovative retail concepts, optimize performance, and enhance customer experience.As the market enters a new phase of growth, the event not only facilitated strategic dialogue but also strengthened sustainable partnerships between Vincom Retail and its stakeholders. As a market pioneer, the company continues to support brands in scaling up, elevating business models, and capturing long-term growth opportunities. Notably, emerging super destinations such as Can Gio - envisioned as a future national tourism hub - are expected to serve as powerful growth drivers, contributing to the transformation of Vietnam's retail landscape.Vincom Retail is currently the largest retail real estate developer in Vietnam and ranks among the top three in Southeast Asia by scale. The company operates 90 shopping malls with a total gross leasable area of 1.9 million square meters, and manages 5,500 shophouses totaling 1.5 million square meters across 31 out of 34 provinces and cities nationwide, partnering with more than 1,000 brands.Hashtag: #VincomRetail

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