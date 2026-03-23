Through the journey of Men’s National Team Head Coach Gavin Lee, from boyhood dreams to leading the Lions

A scene from FAS’ brand film, capturing Singapore coming together in support of the national team

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) has launched a new brand film that captures the universal love for football, inviting Singaporeans to see themselves in the Lions' journey and rally behind the national team.At its heart, the film tells a deeply human story through the Men's National Team Head Coach, Gavin Lee. From a young boy discovering the game to leading the national team on the touchline, his journey reflects the enduring connection many Singaporeans share with football across generations, backgrounds, and walks of life.Developed by FAS, the film moves beyond the pitch to spotlight the emotions, memories, and meaning that define football's place in Singapore's identity. It is a reminder that football is more than a game. It is a shared language that brings people together. The film has been released on FAS social media platforms and is also available on the FAS YouTube channel Set against the backdrop of the Lions' ongoing journey, the film underscores a unifying message that in every Singaporean, there is a spirit of the Lion. Whether in the stands, on the streets, or on the pitch, that spirit is carried through belief, resilience, and pride.The launch comes at a special moment for the Lions, who return home after making history on the road, qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup on merit for the first time.With their place secured, the team will play their final qualifier against Bangladesh on 31 March at the National Stadium, offering fans the opportunity to celebrate this milestone together.For supporters cheering on the Lions live at the National Stadium, gates will open from 6pm. Pre-match fan zone and stadium activities will include Shopee Sure-Win Scratch Card digital giveaways, airbrush tattoos, sticker stations, on-site jersey customisation, dedicated photo installations and welcome boards.From 7pm, the atmosphere inside the stadium will build further with freebie drops from the stands, a live Kallang Roar Noise Meter, a matchday grand draw, and a live pre-match performance by Shazza.Entertainment will continue at half-time with a live performance by Iman Fandi, while supporters in attendance can also receive a complimentary Playback Asia AFC Qualifying Campaign Commemorative Card, available at the in-stadia merchandise booths while stocks last.Following the final whistle, the Lions will return to the pitch to thank supporters before the evening concludes with a stadium-wide pyrotechnic display celebrating Singapore's successful qualification campaign.Moments like these reflect FAS' commitment to growing a vibrant football culture, bringing Singaporeans together in shared pride and support for the Lions.As the Lions take to the field on 31 March, FAS calls on all Singaporeans to stand together, wear red, make their voices heard, and be part of the roar.Tickets for the AFC Asian Cup™ 2027 Qualifiers match between Singapore and Bangladesh on 31 March at the National Stadium are available via Ticketek . Official Lions merchandise is also available on the FAS Official Store on Shopee . For more information about matchday festivities, please visit: https://fas.org.sg/road-to-riyadh/ Hashtag: #FAS

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ABOUT THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

The Football Association of Singapore is responsible for developing and advancing the game at all levels. Providing a structure for the game to flourish and governing the running of football in Singapore, the FAS also ensures that the Laws of the Game are adhered to, from the professional league to amateur leagues.



The FAS also manages the organisation and running of league and cup competitions, the stewardship of international teams, the establishment of youth development, women's football, refereeing and coaching frameworks.



The mission of the FAS is to develop a vibrant football culture to enhance national life, strengthen social harmony and evoke the Singapore spirit.



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