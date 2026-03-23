Jade Dragon at City of Dreams - Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Three-diamonds Restaurant

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide Three Diamonds (2020-2026)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Three Stars (2019-2026)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2014-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Black Diamond award (2021-2023, 2026), Diamond award (2024-2025)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's Restaurant of the Year (2026), BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2024-2026)

Tatler Best Awards Asia Pacific's Best 100 Restaurants (2024-2025)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau's Restaurant of the Year Macau (2025), Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

Tatler Dining Guide's Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2014-2025)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards' Chinese Restaurant of the Year (2025), Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2024)

TimeOut Beijing Food & Bar Awards' Cantonese Restaurant of the Year (2025)

China Feast Restaurants Awards' Annual Influential Restaurants (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2014-2025)

World Culinary Awards' Asia's Best Hotel Restaurant (2025), Macao's Best Hotel Restaurant (2022-2025)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Macau Tastemakers List (2024-2025)

Three Stars in Golden Phoenix Tree China Restaurant Guide (2024-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2020-2026)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards (2020-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Platinum award (2021-2026)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2024-2025)

Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau's Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

Tatler Dining Guide's Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2019-2025)

China Feast Restaurants Awards' Best Innovative Restaurants (2025)

Food&Wine The Best Awards' Hotel Restaurant of the Year (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2022-2025)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Macau Tastemakers List (2024-2025)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2026)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau Two Stars (2019-2026)

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating (2020-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Diamond award (2022-2026)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's BAZAAR Taste Elite Macao (2026)

Tatler Best Awards Asia Pacific's Best 100 Restaurants (2025)

Tatler Best Awards Hong Kong & Macau's Best Service (2025), Best 20 Restaurants Macau (2025)

Tatler Dining Guide's Top 20 Macau Restaurants List (2024)

South China Morning Post's 100 Top Tables (2020-2025)

TimeOut Beijing Food & Bar Awards' French Restaurant of the Year (2025)

La Liste's Top 1,000 World's Best Restaurants (2025)

Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence (2019-2025)

TARGET ELITE SELECT Awards' French Restaurant of the Year (2024)

Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia's Macau Tastemakers List (2024)

Black Pearl Restaurant Guide One Diamond (2024-2026)

MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau One Star (2024-2026)

Trip.com Gourmet's Diamond award (2024-26), Platinum award (2023)

Harper's BAZAAR HK's BAZAAR Taste Spotlight Macao (2026)

Tatler Best Hong Kong & Macau's restaurant list (2025)

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 March 2026 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment has garnered six diamonds in the, further reaffirming the Company's status as a global leader in fine dining and underlining its commitment to culinary excellence.City of Dreams' signature Cantonese fine dining restaurantsecured the's coveted Three Diamonds accolade for the seventh consecutive year, upholding its status as Macau's one and only three diamond Chinese restaurant, and was honored the special "Annual Dish Award" for its signature "Steamed Garoupa Fillet on Egg White Custard with Aged Chinese Hua Diao Wine Sauce" course. Innovative Chinese restaurantat City of Dreams received One Diamond, marking its seventh year of such achievement. Revering the great traditions and savoir-faire of French cuisine,maintains its One Diamond status for the third consecutive year, whilst City of Dreams' tranquil Japanese restaurantupholds its One Diamond honor in the esteemed guide for the third consecutive year., said, "It is a profound honor for Melco to be recognized once again by thein 2026. In addition to the recent achievements in the, these prestigious accolades are a testament to our unwavering dedication to culinary innovation and our commitment to strengthening Macau's position as a UNESCO-designated Creative City of Gastronomy."This achievement would not be possible without the incredible passion and hard work of our Colleagues. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to our world-class culinary and front-of-house teams; it is their relentless pursuit of service excellence that allows us to consistently deliver the most memorable and exquisite dining experiences to our guests from around the globe. We remain steadfast in our mission to push the boundaries of luxury hospitality and contribute to the vibrant diversification of Macau's tourism landscape."At the award ceremony which took place today in Singapore, Melco properties' restaurants received the following honors:Being the only Cantonese restaurant in Greater China awarded with both Three Black Pearl Diamonds and Three MICHELIN Stars, Jade Dragon showcases exquisite culinary masterpieces created with the freshest seasonal ingredients and delectable delicacies. Jade Dragon sets the benchmark for fine dining in Macau with its spectacular designer décor and superlative personalized service. Recent honors and awards include:One-diamond award winner, located on the 21floor Sky Bridge of Morpheus, offers the very heights of innovative fine dining and Chinese cuisine served in a modern seasonal tasting menu format. Its degustation menu is inspired by the 24 Solar Terms of the Traditional Chinese Calendar (Jie Qi), changes 12 times a year and highlights many of the restaurant's signature dishes. Recent honors and awards include:Awarded One Diamond, Alain Ducasse at Morpheus redefines legendary French classics with a contemporary vision and sentimental approach to cooking. The restaurant located at City of Dreams sources produce from the best regions which is harvested at its optimal time, highlighting a deep appreciation for nature and an intimate understanding of the seasons. Sourcing from small-scale farms and line-caught fish, the restaurant ensures unparalleled quality and a distinctive tasting experience. Recent honors and awards include:Bestowed One Diamond, Sushi Kinetsu at City of Dreams offers authentic Edomae sushi across a beautiful, centuries old Hinoki wood sushi bar. The tranquil restaurant serves seasonal delicacies using only the finest ingredients, crafted by Japanese master chefs. Recent honors and awards include:Hashtag: #melco #blackpearl #cityofdreamsmacau #jadedragon #alainducasseatmorpheus #sushikinetsu #yi Wechat: 新濠博亚娱乐

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About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

he Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates City of Dreams ( www.cityofdreamsmacau.com) and Altira Macau ( www.altiramacau.com), integrated resorts located in Cotai and Taipa, Macau, respectively. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs ( www.mochaclubs.com), the only non-casino based operation of electronic gaming machines in Macau. In addition, the Company operates Studio City ( www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, the Company operates and manages City of Dreams Manila ( www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean, an integrated resort in Limassol, in the Republic of Cyprus ( www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) and licensed satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). In South Asia, the Company operates the casino and manages the Nüwa hotel at City of Dreams Sri Lanka ( www.cityofdreamssrilanka.com), an integrated resort in Colombo, Sri Lanka. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.





The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.