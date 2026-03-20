Tourism Authority of Thailand invites global travellers to rediscover balance through “Healing Journey Thailand” campaign.

Campaign highlights wellness, culture and meaningful travel across the Kingdom featuring international creators including British singer-songwriter Henry Moodie.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites travellers worldwide to rediscover balance through the globalcampaign, guided by the communication conceptLaunched in January 2026, the campaign reflects Thailand's tourism strategy focused on high-value, wellness-led, purpose-driven travel, positioning the Kingdom as a destination where travellers reconnect with themselves through cultural encounters and restorative journeys.plays a central role, with his storytelling shaping the campaign narrative. His journey, featured in the campaign film premiered at The Cinema at Selfridges London, follows travels through, fromto thecommunity, highlighting Thailand's living culture and spirit.The campaign presents creator-led experiences in the Kingdom, reflecting a global shift in luxury from material to meaningful engagement.In southern Thailand, Swedish creators(@Malinandjules) explored "hidden luxury" inthrough slow living, coffee culture, island life on, hot springs and a garden lunch.In northern Thailand,(@howtotravelfulltime) and(@kseniia.journey) explored's heritage through Lanna arts and craft workshops, including, Lanna massage inspired bydance,massage, concluding with adinner cruise and sound healing meditation.In the historic(@aytanabbasil) and(@miaemiliepersson) explored UNESCO-listed sites,textiles and community life at Baan Na Ton Chan, concluding with merit-making atNature and adventure shaped thejourney of(@the_fatimablejournal) and(@alsinaani_khalid000), combining sustainability with outdoor activities including park trekking, forest glamping and dialogue atInand(@megsandpat) experienced harmony with nature atdiving, bamboo rafting, and inwith a fire show and sound healing by theTogether, these journeys reflect Thailand's identity, where travel is shaped by quality and sustainability. Guided by Healing is the New Luxury, the campaign advances TAT's Value over Volume strategy, encouraging travellers to engage with landscapes, culture and communities, fostering support for sustainable tourism growth.Hashtag: #Healingjouneythailand #Healingisthenewluxury #Amazingthailand

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