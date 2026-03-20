Phuket Sees Increasing Number of Americans Looking to Buy Property for Lifestyle and Investment

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - Phuket's transformation from a leisure destination into an established international residential market continues to gain momentum, supported by expanding air connectivity and rising interest from globally mobile investors and families.The island has seen steady growth in long-term residents and international property buyers, reflecting a broader shift toward geographic diversification and lifestyle-driven asset allocation. Increasingly, Americans are exploring markets that combine quality of life with infrastructure reliability and clear long-term residency pathways.Compared with many major U.S. coastal cities, Phuket offers significantly lower living costs while maintaining international-standard healthcare, hospitality infrastructure and strong global connectivity.Thailand welcomed more than 35 million international visitors in 2025, including approximately 1.2 million from the United States. Long-haul arrivals exceeded 11 million, up 13% year-on-year and generating approximately 668 billion baht in tourism revenue, underscoring continued international confidence.Thailand is accessible from the U.S. via major hubs including Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok, with travel times comparable to many trans-Pacific routes. Expanding airline networks are further improving access through key Asian gateways.Improved connectivity is driving interest in extended stays, remote work flexibility and international property ownership, with more visitors exploring long-term residency alongside leisure travel.Phuket offers international-standard healthcare, leading international schools, yacht marinas, championship golf courses, premium retail and dining, and reliable high-speed connectivity. The island combines resort-style living with the infrastructure required for full-time residence.Industry research ranks Phuket among the world's leading destinations for branded residences, alongside Dubai, Miami and New York. Foreign buyers account for more than 60% of prime condominium purchases, reflecting broad global participation. Direct air links to more than 80 cities reinforce integration into global travel networks.Thailand's long-term visa framework provides renewable pathways for retirees, investors, entrepreneurs and remote professionals. For buyers of select premium residences, Banyan Group facilitates Thailand Elite long-term residency visas, aligning property ownership with multi-year entry privileges.At the centre of this evolution is Laguna Phuket, developed by Banyan Group. Over 35 years it has grown into one of Asia's most established integrated resort and residential communities. Spanning more than 1,000 acres along Bang Tao Beach, it includes six hotels, an award-winning golf course, wellness facilities, RAVA beach club and more than 3,000 branded residences. Approximately 5,000 additional residences are planned across Laguna Phuket and neighbouring Laguna Lakelands. Banyan Group Residences , ranked fifth worldwide and number one in Asia in branded residences, plans to launch approximately US$1 billion in new residential projects in Phuket.Phuket today represents more than a resort destination. It has matured into a stable, internationally integrated residential market offering infrastructure reliability and long-term growth potential for American families and investors seeking global diversification.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup

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About Laguna Phuket

Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated resort destination, set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort features six luxury hotels, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, fine dining, luxury spas, and branded residences.



Guests benefit from complimentary shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and access to world-class recreational and wellness facilities. The property division offers a range of residences, apartments, and villas, perfect for those seeking permanent homes or investment opportunities.



About Banyan Group

Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" - SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans more than 100 properties, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20 plus branded residences in over 20 countries. Comprising 12 global brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



About Banyan Group Residences

Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer the Banyan Group, which is listed on the stock exchanges of Thailand and Singapore. With over 35 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The group's main residential brands are the flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences as well as Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark and the pioneering new Laguna Lakelands.

