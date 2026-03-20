CREGIS Nexus awarded "Excellent Brand of Enterprise Digital Asset Infrastructure.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2026 - CREGIS, a leading Hong Kong-based digital asset infrastructure provider, recently announced that its privatized deployment solution,, has officially been honored with theaward. The award was presented by Mr. Joseph Chan Ho-lim, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of Hong Kong, to CREGIS Founder and CEO, Shawn Yan. This distinction not only recognizes CREGIS's technical prowess but also marks its standing alongside industry leaders such as HSBC, AXA Hong Kong, ICBC (Asia), Bank of China(Hong Kong), and CITIC Bank (International) in driving innovation within Hong Kong's financial ecosystem.In the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, fiduciaries—represented by custodian banks and trust companies—have long faced challenges regarding security, compliance, and high technical barriers. Relying solely on third-party services often means forfeiting critical control, while building internal systems entails prohibitive costs and risks. The CREGIS Nexus solution provides global licensed custodians, trust companies, and professional trustees with institutional-grade infrastructure that aligns with existing compliance and risk control frameworks, ensuring they maintain absolute "Asset Control.""We are standing at a turning point in the evolution of financial infrastructure," said Shawn Yan, Founder and CEO of CREGIS. "For institutions bearing fiduciary responsibilities, asset security and compliant governance are paramount. Privatized deployment offers the highest level of autonomy, transparency, and business resilience."CREGIS serves over 3,500 corporate clients and manages over $300 billion in transaction assets. The company has maintained a record of zero incidents over the years, with its business among financial institution clients growing at an annual rate of over 50%. This is because "Security Autonomy" and "Compliance Controllability" are at the core of CREGIS's mission.The core advantage of the CREGIS Nexus solution lies in its reshaping of the underlying trust model. It deeply integrates TEE (Trusted Execution Environment) technology and seamlessly incorporates bank-grade Hardware Security Modules (HSM) compliant with FIPS 140-2/3 standards. This ensures that private keys are never exposed throughout their lifecycle, and all critical computations are completed within a client-controlled physical environment or a hardware-protected TEE secure zone, eliminating single points of failure and external interference.CREGIS also addresses the complexities of operational and governance compliance. Its unique Declarative Intent Gateway (DIG) technology allows institutions to transform internal risk policies, compliance mandates, and trust agreement terms into programmable, immutable business logic. This ensures that every asset operation is not only cryptographically secure but also automatically executed at the business intent and compliance levels, with full auditability. This "Rules-as-Code" capability aligns perfectly with Hong Kong's maturing digital asset regulatory regime.As a company with its global strategic headquarters in Hong Kong, CREGIS has introduced a "Tripartite Oversight" logical architecture for licensed institutions. This framework technically separates asset operational rights, ownership, and audit supervision rights, providing custodians and trustees with a ready-to-use digital upgrade solution that meets licensing requirements."CREGIS is closely monitoring the legislative progress of the licensing regime for digital asset custody service providers by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau(FSTB) and the Securities and Futures Commission(SFC)," Yan added. "Once the relevant regulatory framework is formally implemented, we plan to officially submit our application for a Hong Kong digital asset custody service license, leveraging the institutional-grade security and compliance capabilities built upon the CREGIS Nexus solution."Hashtag: #cregis #cregisnexus #CEOShawnYan

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About CREGIS

CREGIS is a world-leading provider of enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure, offering secure, scalable, and compliant solutions for institutional clients. Its core products—including MPC-based self-custody wallets, Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS), payment engines, and CREGIS Nexus—empower exchanges, fintech platforms, financial custodians, and Web3 businesses to manage digital assets with confidence. CREGIS has served over 3,500 enterprises globally, enabling them to accelerate their Web3 transformation and unlock new digital asset opportunities.



Official Website: www.cregis.com

Inquiries: Cregis Technology LTD

Email: [email protected]



