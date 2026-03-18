Scan the QR code on screen during the TV broadcast, or open the Shopee app to join the Tap & Win game.

Enjoy one chance daily, with bonus plays unlocked by sharing the game with friends or family.

Winners can find their Buttercrème Latté redemption code in the Shopee app under Voucher Wallet > Partner.

Apply the code in the ZUS COFFEE app to redeem a Buttercrème Latté at participating outlets nationwide.





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 March 2026 –is brewing up a flavourful treat for Malaysians heading home this Raya through a special collaboration with. From, Shopee’soffers Malaysians a chance to win a, adding a refreshing pick-me-up to long Raya celebrations.As Malaysians gather for open houses to spend time with their loved ones,adds a fun surprise to these festive evenings. From, viewers can tune in to, where a QR code will appear on screen during the broadcast, inviting Malaysians to jump straight into the game. Malaysians can also access thevia theHere’s how to participate:Lucky winners can show off their freshly brewed Buttercrème Lattés by snapping a photo and sharing the special moment with Malaysians nationwide, using the hashtag. Don’t forget to tagandofficial accounts and invite family and friends to catch the time-exclusive activity beforeends.Hashtag: #Shopee

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Shopee

Shopee is a leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Brazil. Shopee promotes an inclusive and sustainable digital ecosystem by enabling businesses to digitalise and grow their online presence, helping more people access and benefit from digital services, and uplifting local communities.



Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. Shopee is also a key contributor to the digital economy, with a firm commitment to helping homegrown brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.





Shopee is part of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a global technology company. Sea’s mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology through its three core businesses: Shopee, Garena, and Monee.