Happening from 14 – 23 March 2025, this year’s festival features a line-up of new and exciting activities, including a Theatrical Walking Tour based on a fictional account of a letter writer’s life in the 1940s, a guided tour at the recently reopened Chinatown Heritage Centre, Kaya Making Workshops, and more.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Chinatown Business Association

The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) has been a key player in preserving the cultural heritage of Chinatown while fostering a thriving business community. By building strong ties with stakeholders and the business community, CBA leads placemaking efforts that honour the past while looking toward the future, ensuring Chinatown continues to be a vibrant part of Singapore's urban landscape.