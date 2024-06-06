Advertisement

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 June 2024 - Money20/20 , the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, has unveiled six startups that are poised to transform the world of money. The selected startups are Flexvelop Velexa , and NALA . The emerging startups were unveiled during Money20/20 Europe’s Startup Media Session on June 5th at the RAI in Amsterdam.Money20/20 Europe brings together the most influential figures in the fintech and financial services landscape, unlocking growth opportunities for these startups to transform into industry heavy hitters.The six startups are:is a German flexible financing solution for business equipment, enabling companies to lease technology and purchase it at a reduced price. Thanks to this flexible leasing, rental, and credit model, businesses can trial different equipment to see what best suits their needs, better react to market shifts, and find more cost-effective solutions tailored to them.said Dr.is a Swedish instant payments startup offering smarter, faster, and more financially sustainable ways for payments and payouts thanks to open banking. Their technology allows funds to be transferred immediately and seamlessly with bank-grade security, minimizing risk for merchants and creating a hassle-free payment experience for consumers.said Lena Hackelöer, Founder & CEO, Brite Payments.is a UK-based, award-winning RegTech startup digitizing financial product management to reduce regulatory risks, costs, and time to market for financial products. Kore serves a wide range of financial institutions, including major European banks, investment managers, and insurance companies.said Sabrina Del Prete, founder and CEO of Kore Labs.is an American Web3 and AI tokenization startup enabling companies to transform traditional assets into digital tokens in a seamless, secure, and transparent manner. Businesses can tokenize a wide range of assets with Nomyx, such as traditional financial assets, real estate properties, art pieces, company shares, intellectual property rights, and collectibles. Nomyx unlocks liquidity for businesses and provides them with increased flexibility with portfolio management.” said Ubair Javaid, CEO of Nomyx.is a London-based white-label API-based investing platform offering global market access across all major asset classes and currencies. Velexa is the only multi-asset platform that offers a cutting-edge B2B2C WealthTech technology that empowers banks, brokers, wealth managers, and other institutions to embed investing services in their portfolios, delivering a unified personal finance experience for their end users, ultimately making finance less intimidating. In this way, Velexa aims to revolutionize financial literacy and wealth management across Europe.” said Tamara Kostova founder and CEO of Velexa.is an international money transfer app enabling individuals (nala.com) and businesses (rafiki.com) in the EU, US, and the UK to send money to 11 countries in Africa. Payments to Africa are significantly more expensive than payments to any other continent; NALA was built to reduce those fees through fast, reliable, and affordable cross-border payments. NALA has grown 29x in the past 20 months. Earlier this year, NALA turned profitable and achieved 10X revenue growth in the past 12 months. Their team grew from 7 to nearly 100 in this same time period.Money20/20’s Startup Media Session was designed as part of its goal to support startups sitting at the intersection of finance and technology. Last year’s winners included Net Purpose, Clima Cash, Eljun, GoKind, KYP, Zing, and Conduit, among others. To learn more about this year’s featured startups, please visit: https://www.money2020.com/ Hashtag: #Money20/20



Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Wise, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, Convera, Stripe, Google, VISA, Adyen, and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities in Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024), Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024) and in Bangkok (22-24 April 2025).



Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world’s fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We’re Where Money Does Business.

