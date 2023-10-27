Experience Cutting-Edge Japanese Technology and High-Performance Displays, Redefining the Vision of Tomorrow

Group photo of management team from SHARP Singapore, distinguished guests from SHARP Japan and attendees at the SHARP 111th-anniversary launch event in Singapore

Out of the Box Solution with Large Format Display (PN-ME652)

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 -, renowned for its groundbreaking consumer electronics and appliances, has marked its 111th anniversary with an inaugural launch event recently held in Singapore, preceding the grand "SHARP Tech-Day" exhibition scheduled for November 10-12, 2023, in Tokyo.The 111th-anniversary launch event hosted by SHARP Singapore, led by Managing Director Mr Woo Keat Chew, was attended by distinguished guests from Sharp Japan, including Mr. Tamura Tomoki, Mr. Yoshida Hiroyuki, Mr. Jun Kasawaki, and Ms. Manami Takeda, reflecting Sharp's commitment to international excellence and cooperation.Under the overarching theme of "Be a Game Changer," Sharp is poised to introduce revolutionary technologies and cutting-edge solutions that have the power to transform the daily lives of users across Asia and beyond. Sharp's ongoing commitment to redefining norms in various domains, from the way people live to the way they work, is a testament to its dedication to bringing new values to the world.Sharp NEC Display Solutions prides itself in providing ideal products for a diverse range of needs, offering an exceptionally comprehensive and solutions-focused portfolio, a feat unmatched by any other vendor in the current market. With a team of industry experts providing a single point of contact for complete display solutions across various vertical markets, their approach combines the personal touch typically associated with small businesses with the global outreach capabilities that ensure widespread accessibility.The official distribution of SHARP NEC display products in Asia signifies a strategic move that sets Sharp apart as a leader in the industry. Sharp NEC Display Solutions, as part of this collaboration, brings a holistic approach to the display market, emphasizing enhanced efficiency, individual productivity, and the best return on investment (ROI), ensuring investment protection.Key products that will be distributed include the 4K ultra-definition resolution Large Format Display PN-ME652, Direct View LED (dvLED) LED-FC009i with CoB technology, the ultra-thin bezel Video Wall Display UN552S, Interactive WhiteBoard with touchscreen capability PN-LC652 and LCD-based laser Projector with Interchangeable lenses NP-PV800UL-B. These products are known for their exceptional clarity and fully customizable solution features, making them stand out in the market.The Direct View LED-FC009i presents stunning visuals with deep blacks and exceptional contrast ratio of up to 20,000:1, delivering remarkably vivid content even in challenging ambient conditions. It leverages flip-chip CoB technology to provide state-of-the-art image quality while significantly increasing energy efficiency, resulting in reduced operating costs over its lifetime.With outstanding durability, high contrast ratios, and brightness, the FC009i is a versatile choice for applications in transportation, museums, meeting spaces, and more. Its well-established mechanical cabinet design supports both wall-mounted and freestanding installations, ensuring a swift and precise module alignment for a single large surface perception.The SHARP NEC 55-inch UN552S video wall display offers superior image quality, straightforward installation, and reliable long-lasting performance. Its powerful calibration capabilities simplify setup and deliver compelling picture quality throughout its lifetime. With an ultra-thin bezel of just 0.88mm, this video wall provides an expansive digital canvas with minimal interruption. A brightness of 700cd/m² and an anti-glare surface ensure optimal readability even in bright ambient light conditions. Thanks to its IPS panel technology, the UN552S delivers lifelike and consistent colors, offering color reproduction that remains true to life.The S-IPS panel guarantees perfect visibility in both landscape and portrait mode, and even at extreme viewing angles, making it an ideal choice for maintaining color consistency as viewers move by. Moreover, the UN552S offers smart media integration to seamlessly integrate any media source into the video wall display.The PN-ME652 offers a professional feature set and high reliability, providing an opportunity to digitize signage with ease. This commercial-grade display supports out-of-the-box solutions with pre-installed applications and the flexibility to expand functionality with additional Android applications. Capable of operating in landscape or portrait orientation for up to 18/7 hours, it empowers local retailers, restaurants, and small businesses to deliver dynamic advertising and infotainment content.In addition to its core features, the PN-ME652 boasts future-ready connectivity, featuring multiple industry-standard digital and analog signal inputs that allow for flexible integration into AV infrastructures. Furthermore, its integrated USB media player ensures effortless playback of various image and video file formats, simplifying standalone content playback. This display is designed to meet the needs of modern businesses, combining versatility and convenience for a smooth digital signage experience.The NP-PV800UL-B offers a cost-efficient projection solution with exceptional installation flexibility, low maintenance with up to 20,000 hours operation, and long-life laser performance. Its 3LCD technology ensures vivid colors and brightness at 8000 Lm. This projector accommodates various interchangeable lenses and professional adjustment features. With low noise level of 32dB, this silent technology makes it an excellent choice for education, corporate, leisure, and hospitality sectors, delivering reliable, cost-effective projection in large spaces.The PN-LC652 features a 4K ultra HD resolution display and an LED touchscreen that recognizes up to 20 multi-touch points simultaneously, facilitating productive teamwork, idea sharing, and enhanced presentations. This device features a Whiteboard application with annotation tools where users can write, draw, insert shapes and 2D/ 3D images. It is ideal for fast-paced office environments, boardrooms, classrooms, and training sessions that demand swift and responsive operation along with integrated collaboration tools.The BP-70C65 A3 color MFP is a secure print solution tailored for the future workplace, offering effortless connectivity, security, and sustainability while providing superior functionality to support hybrid working. Operating at a speed of 65 pages per minute for both black and white and color prints, the BP-70C65 is suitable for offices of all sizes. It streamlines daily office tasks with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) and a duplex single pass feeder, supports connectivity to cloud services and mobile devices, and ensures seamless security and up-to-date operation.Sharp's dedication to Japanese heritage, technology, and creativity, as well as its reputation for sincerity and innovation, is more pronounced than ever as it steps into this new chapter. The distribution of SHARP NEC display products across Asia represents a crucial move in strengthening the company's position as a leader in providing innovative and customer-focused solutions.Hashtag: #SHARP

About SHARP

Celebrating 111 years of Japanese innovations since 1912. SHARP has remained committed to producing products that are innovative and forward-looking with exclusive technologies. Since then they have achieved 21 years of AQUOS TV, 100 million units of Plasmacluster products and 2 million units of Healsio Superheated Steam Oven sold worldwide.



Sharp will continue to deliver innovative products with added energy saving features using technologies such as J-tech Inverter and No-Holes Tub washer for water saving. Also continue providing a range of appliances for households such as Ultra HD Android TVs, Multi-door Refrigerators, washing machines, Plasmacluster air purifiers, microwave oven, steam oven, audio and personal care products.



They also launched the new Cocoro Life Singapore e-store to showcase exclusive Japan products to the Singapore market. https://cocorolife.sg/



