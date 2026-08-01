MALUDAM, Aug 1 — The opening of the Batang Lupar 1 Bridge has not only shortened travel time between southern, central and northern Sarawak, but also opened up new market opportunities for fishermen and spurred the growth of the deep-sea fishing industry in Maludam.

The positive impact is also being felt by residents of surrounding villages, most of whom depend on fishing as their main source of income, as demand for catches such as terubok fish and red shrimp from the coastal waters and Sungai Maludam estuary continues to rise.

Local fisherman Batu Jajabai Agu, 52, said the bridge had significantly improved connectivity for residents and visitors to the district, as they no longer needed to rely on ferry services.

“Before this, many people had to take the ferry to come to Maludam, so not many would come directly to buy seafood from us.

“Now, we see more visitors coming every weekend to buy fresh fish, which allows us to sell our catch directly to consumers instead of depending fully on middlemen,” he told Bernama.

Batu said that the Sungai Batang Lupar estuary is home to various types of terubok fish, with terubok Ulu being the most sought after, selling for up to RM120 per kilogramme, while its roe could reach RM500 per kilogramme.

He said Maludam was renowned for its seafood offerings, including red prawns, locally known as payak or durik, as well as jellyfish, puffer fish, various species of fish and freshwater prawns found abundantly along the river.

The 4.84km Batang Lupar 1 Bridge linking Sebuyau and Maludam has reduced reliance on ferry services and opened new markets for local fishing communities. — Bernama pic

“We hope Maludam will continue to be known as a place for fresh terubok fish and quality seafood, enabling villagers to earn additional income,” he said.

Housewife Hamdiah Awieng, 52, said the bridge had not only made daily life easier for her family, but also helped boost their income as her husband’s catch was now easier to sell.

She said that previously, she assisted her husband in processing salted terubok fish and red prawns to generate extra income for the family, as some of the catch could not be sold fresh immediately.

“In the past, I used to make salted terubok fish and red prawns to sell because sometimes we could not sell all our catch straight away. Now, things are much easier.

“Our catch now sells out quickly because it is easier for buyers to come to Maludam, which has helped increase our income. At the same time, salted fish remains a favourite among customers,” she said.

Expressing her appreciation, the grandmother of six said the bridge had also made it easier for residents to seek treatment at clinics and hospitals, including in Kuching.

Local fisherman Batu Jajabai Agu said the Batang Lupar 1 Bridge has brought more visitors and made it easier to sell fresh seafood directly to customers. — Bernama pic

She added that travelling to Kuching International Airport was now more convenient as the shorter journey meant residents no longer needed to spend the night in Kuching to catch their flights.

Meanwhile, restaurant operator Nurthahirah Hassan, 33, said the increase in visitors from Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Sri Aman and nearby areas had also boosted the income of small traders selling food, village products and handicrafts.

“The bridge has brought more visitors to this area. Before this, it was quiet and business was slow because not many people came by.

“During weekends and weekdays, many travellers passing through this route will stop in Maludam to buy fresh seafood,” she said.

Nurthahirah said she had kept her business running there for the past six years because she was confident the bridge project would bring more opportunities and benefits to everyone.

“I am confident that this bridge will open up more economic opportunities for the younger generation, especially in tourism, seafood-related businesses and small and medium enterprises,” she said.

The 4.84-kilometre Batang Lupar 1 Bridge linking Sebuyau and Maludam was inaugurated by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on July 9. — Bernama