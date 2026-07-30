KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower on Thursday, taking cues from dampened sentiment on US Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) kept interest rates steady at its latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid by 2.68 points to 1,712.88 from yesterday’s close of 1,715.56.

The benchmark index opened 1.14 points lower at 1,714.42.

The broader market was negative, with losers outpacing gainers 239 to 76, while 237 counters were unchanged, 2,225 untraded, and 87 suspended.

Turnover totalled 98.08 million shares worth RM56.55 million. — Bernama