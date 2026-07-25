BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 25 —Malaysia has the potential to emerge as a global halal industry hub if its internationally recognised halal certification system is backed by robust industry capabilities and strategic international collaboration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the global recognition of Malaysia’s halal certification system has opened up opportunities for the country to expand cooperation with nations seeking to develop their own halal industries.

He said several world leaders he had met had expressed interest in collaborating with Malaysia in the halal sector, including obtaining the country’s halal certification.

“Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President (Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva) and South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, without exception, said Malaysia has achieved strong performance in the halal industry and that they want to work with us to obtain halal certification and recognition from Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar said this when officiating the Penang International Halal Expo (PIHEX) 2026 and the Penang Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Gathering (HUBPP) at Politeknik Seberang Perai in Permatang Pauh here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Seri Fahmi Fadzil, Penang Deputy Chief Minister I and Penang Halal Industry Development Council (MPIHPP) chairman Datuk Dr Mohamad Abd Hamid, and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

However, Anwar stressed that Malaysia could not rely solely on the strength of its halal certification, but must instead build a more comprehensive halal industry ecosystem.

“I want to emphasise that we should not focus only on halal certification. Our strength lies not only in certification, but also in creating synergy between certification and industry,” he said.

The Prime Minister said collaboration between the government and industry was crucial to ensuring halal standards continued to be upheld while enabling local companies to penetrate global markets.

He added that the halal industry was no longer confined to food, but had evolved into a high-value economic sector encompassing a wide range of industries. — Bernama