KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — Bursa Malaysia rebounded to open higher on Thursday, tracking Wall Street's overnight gains as easing US inflationary pressures lifted global risk sentiment.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 4.30 points to 1,718.06 from Wednesday's close of 1,713.76, after opening 3.0 points up at 1,716.76.

On the broader market, losers outnumbered gainers 200 to 154, while 274 counters were unchanged, 2,107 untraded and 12 suspended.

Turnover stood at 165.33 million shares worth RM83.24 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said Wall Street was likely to extend its positive momentum after softer US producer inflation reinforced signs of easing price pressures, prompting investors to scale back further expectations of additional US Federal Reserve rate hikes and supporting broader risk appetite.

"The FBM KLCI is expected to trade firmer amid improving global risk sentiment, with technology counters likely to attract selective buying," it said in a note.

Among heavyweight stocks, Maybank, Public Bank and CIMB each gained two sen to RM10.98, RM5.07 and RM7.73, respectively. IHH Healthcare added three sen to RM6.64, while Tenaga Nasional was unchanged at RM14.38.

Among active stocks, Tanco, VS Industry and Thriven Global rose half a sen each to 32 sen, 22.5 sen and 12.5 sen, respectively. HHRG fell one sen to 15.5 sen, while Cuscapi and TWL were unchanged at 11 sen and two sen.

Among the top gainers, MISC, Zhulian and Tong Herr advanced seven sen each to RM8.09, 82 sen and RM1.68, respectively. SD Guthrie added six sen to RM6.68, while Petronas Chemicals gained five sen to RM8.70.

Malaysian Pacific Industries was the top loser, dropping RM1.10 to RM44.64. Vitrox declined 15 sen to RM7.54, Kelington lost 13 sen to RM7.64, and UWC slipped 12 sen to RM6.04.

Among the broader indices, the FBM Emas Index rose 15.57 points to 12,665.31, the FBMT 100 Index gained 15.56 points to 12,496.08, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 11.18 points to 12,513.96.

The FBM Mid 70 Index fell 45.22 points to 17,840.55, while the FBM ACE Index edged up 11.85 points to 4,899.90.

By sector, the Financial Services Index advanced 40.16 points to 20,194.55, the Plantation Index gained 32.58 points to 9,471.54, and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.43 of a point to 187.18.

The Energy Index eased 1.96 points to 768.20. — Bernama