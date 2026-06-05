KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s gains to open higher today, despite mixed overnight cues from Wall Street and a generally weaker opening by regional markets.

Analysts said sentiment was lifted after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ruled out a snap 16th General Election in the near term and reiterated the government’s focus on maintaining national stability and driving economic recovery.

At 9.10am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 4.26 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 1,687.52 from yesterday’s close of 1,683.26.

The index opened 3.19 points higher at 1,686.45.

Market breadth, however, was negative, as losers outnumbered gainers 187 to 167, while 286 counters were unchanged, 2,035 untraded, and 12 suspended.

At 9.30am today, there were 197 gainers, 378 losers and 370 counters traded unchanged on the Bursa Malaysia.

The FBM-KLCI was at 1,687.94 up 4.68 points, the FBMACE was at 4,700.45 down 23.49 points, and the FBMEmas was at 12,566.16 up 4.64 points.

Turnover was at 430.751 million shares valued at RM248.633 million. — Bernama